Waterspout spotted off Pärnu shore

The waterspout spotted off Pärnu beach.
The waterspout spotted off Pärnu beach. Source: Markus Vetemaa
A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Pärnu on Tuesday, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reports.

Water spouts, despite their name, do not suck up seawater but instead form in moisture-laden environments as their parent clouds are in the process of development. or thunderstorm. They sometimes appear in multiple groups.

Tuesday's waterspout was spotted from Pärnu beach, and filmed by several observers – though the beach was hardly crowded due in the relatively cool weather and this early on in summer.

The phenomenon lasted several minutes.

Water spouts, common on the West coast of Estonia's islands, but also off much of the rest of the coast and off the coast of Finland, are more usually seen in August and September, when the seawater is warmer, but colder air masses start to arrive.

The original AK clip with footage of the spout is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaameraä

