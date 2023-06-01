May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

News
Spring.
Spring. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Environment Agency reports that this May was one of the driest in Estonian history, having been drier only in 1971. The summer in Estonia will be pleasantly warm.

Most of the month passed with minimal precipitation; in only a few locations was precipitation slightly above the average.

From May 18 through the end of the month, in many places in Estonia there was no rainfall at all. The average precipitation during the month of May was just 12 millimeters, or 28 percent of the average.

Ain Kallis, a climatologist with the Environment Agency, said that although spring is typically the driest season of the year, the months of May have become increasingly drier over the past several decades. "Climate models indicate a worsening trend, so springs in this region are becoming progressively drier," Kallis told ERR.

According to the Environment Agency's monthly summary, May was also one of the sunniest on record. Only three years have had greater sunshine. The average sunshine hours in Estonia were 372.1, or 130 percent of the norm.

The average air temperature for the month was 10.7 degrees, which is normal. The highest temperature recorded was in Viljandi, 26 degrees Celsius, on May 24. The month's lowest temperature was -5.8 degrees Celsius on May 6 in Kuusiku.

Kallis anticipates that this summer will be warmer and drier than average. While many regions of Europe will see extremely high temperatures, the summer in Estonia will be comfortably warm.

"We don't get that high temperatures here. It will be warmer and drier than average, but there will be rain as well," Kallis said. "You could say that this summer will be very pleasant."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rait Piir, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:08

Slava Ukraini audit to be finished next week at the latest

16:59

May in grocery stores: Prices continue to climb

16:32

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

16:14

Lutherans try to take ownership of former Estonian church near Petseri

16:02

Pevkur: Nursipalu offers will be much higher than market prices

15:44

Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war Updated

15:34

Minister of Justice sends whistleblower draft bill for approval

15:32

Water quality issues at one beach in run-up to bathing season

15:00

Legal expert: Keeping suspicions quiet would restrict prosecution and media

14:22

Eesti 200 falls below SDE in past week's support rating

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

31.05

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

05:35

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

08:35

Estonia's leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkevičs as new Latvian president Updated

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

31.05

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

31.05

Nuclear waste disposal site could be built next to power plant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: