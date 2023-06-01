Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

Weather conditions in Estonia will be changeable over the next few days and with the arrival of June, mostly cool for the time of year, with chances of rain. The wind is likely to blow what remains of the blossoms away, as well.

Wednesday night was cold and windy, with temperatures in the single figures and down to just +2C in Lääne-Viru County.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, June 1, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning has brought a mostly cloudless sky, but the wind continues, albeit having died down a little to 4-9 m/s, in gusts up to 14 m/s.

The sun will at least mean the temperature rising to around the 10C-mark.

During the day, however, the wind will pick up again. Southwesterlies up to 12 m/s and in gusts up to 18 m/s on the coasts are forecast, and cloud is expected, with some showers over Saaremaa in particular, and also in the Southeast.

Weather map in Estonia for daytime Thursday, June 1, 2023. Source: ERR

Coming into the weekend and beyond, the weather will be changeable, but mostly cool – nighttime average temperatures will be just 3-5C, with a chance even of light frost, given the nights will be mostly clear.

The dreariest of days will be Friday, June 2, when the mercury sometimes reaches only 10-11C and cloud will obscure the sun much of the time.

Scattered showers on Saturday, more forecast for Sunday, with the same conditions moving into the new week, when at least the average daytime temperature will have moved upwards to around 1

Four-day weather forecast for Estonia, Friday, June 2-Monday, June 5, 2023. Source: ERR

