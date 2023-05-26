Estonian Defense Forces' Spring Storm exercise comes to an end

News
Spring Storm 2023.
Spring Storm 2023. Source: Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).
News

Estonia's largest annual defense training exercise, Spring Storm (Kevadtorm), which began on May 15 May, drew to a close on Friday. Nearly 14,000 conscripts, reservists, active-duty Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel and members of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) as well as soldiers from eleven different allied countries took part in this year's exercise.

"Spring Storm went very well and each successive Spring Storm has been better than the last. The most popular participant this year was the weather. It has been great, no one can remember a Spring Storm like it," said EDF Division Commander Major General Veiko-Vello Palm. "Of course, all the things we wanted to do tactically went well and proceeded exactly as we had planned and anticipated."

Major General Palm was impressed with the integration of Allied troops into Estonian units, adding that it is important to continue this kind of integration at all levels. "In Estonia, we are able to receive allies from any country. Some of them are closer to us than others, but every ally, even those that are a little more exotic for us, like the Italians, are a great addition," Palm said.

This year's Spring Storm, which took place for the 18th time, tested the synchronization of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) battle plans, cooperation between levels of command and the readiness of units to carry out combat missions. The exercise also served as a maturity test for the wartime units, which had completed their training during military service as well as providing an opportunity for reservists to refresh their skills.

Three infantry battalions were assessed during this year's Spring Storm, one of which was the Land Defense Battalion, which mostly contains members of the Estonian Defense League. "The main challenge for them has been training together. It's not easy to put together a battalion from people serving in different regiments and living in different places. They managed it well and so this kind of battalion can be relied on," said Major General Palm.

According to the division commander, Estonia's defenses are becoming stronger every year, with the biggest leap forward noticeable when it comes to the soldiers' combat readiness. "The work that our volunteers and junior officers have done with conscripts is impressive. They are articulate, they have a clear vision, they have a plan, and they want to take part in the war effort," said Major General Palm.

Spring Storm mostly took place in locations outside EDF training areas on both state-owned and private land.

Spring Storm is the EDF's largest annual military exercise, during which military operations planning and implementation are practiced, and cooperation between Estonian and allied units is enhanced. The exercise involves active-duty personnel, conscripts, reservists, Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) members, and soldiers from allied countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch again:

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:47

Health Board: Kuressaare failed to inform us of water contamination risk

18:10

Kõlvart: Deal with Utilitas gives Tallinn control over its heating network

18:08

Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit

17:40

Estonian Defense Forces' Spring Storm exercise comes to an end

17:02

Kõlvart: Tallinn needs good city mobility for all, not just car drivers

16:31

Gallery: 'Estonia' theater premieres 'Lohengrin'

16:00

Court: Tallinn Emergency Response wrong to dismiss 14 unvaccinated workers

15:19

Kallas to Daily Telegraph: UK troops will show Putin 'can't win' in Estonia

14:50

Portal: Russians selling real estate in Estonia, Americans buying

14:30

Opposition's appeal reaches Supreme Court on Thursday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

25.05

Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

09:19

Median value of Estonians' net assets grows to €66,000

14:50

Portal: Russians selling real estate in Estonia, Americans buying

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: