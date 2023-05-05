State calls defense readiness exercise Okas (Quill) for land defense units

News
Exercise Okas 2022 in progress.
Exercise Okas 2022 in progress. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The government decided on Friday to invite up to 607 members of land defense units to participate in an additional snap training exercise Okas (Quill). According to the government's communications office, the additional training exercise is of a training nature and there is no imminent threat to Estonia's security.

On the advice of the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), up to 607 reservists from Tartu, Põlva, Võrumaa, Valgamaa and Sakala districts of the Estonian Defence League's Territorial Defense Region South have been ordered by the government to participate in the additional exercise.

In addition, up to 300 members of the Defense League will participate in the training event as part of the supporting activities. The snap exercise (SNAPEX) Okas 2023 (Quill 2023) will be held from May 5 to May 7.

Reservists whose units are called to the exercise are obligated to immediately report to the designated meeting points.

Reservists that were called to duty can check their orders from the website www.kaitsevaeteenistus.ee.

All participants of the exercise can receive additional information about the exercise from their home units:

Members of Põlva district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5455 0399 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Sakala district can get additional information from the phone number +372 717 9207 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Tartu district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5192 9180 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Valgamaa district can get additional information from the phone number +372 717 9405 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Võrumaa district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5340 5999 and e-mail [email protected]

The main purpose of exercise Okas is to test the chain of command of national defense, from the decision of the Government of Estonia to achieving combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure.

The planning and execution of ambushes and the establishment of a checkpoint and the activities involved in setting them up will also be practiced.

The last additional training session Okas took place this year from January 26 to February 23.

The Estonian Defence Forces regularly order reservists to larger and smaller exercises, such as Siil (Hedgehog) and Kevadtorm (Spring Storm), with a long, 120-day notice.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:33

105 entries submitted for Tartu's SÜKU architectural competition

18:19

Orthodox church drops request to hold a service on May 9

17:48

Estonia delays participation decision in Osaka EXPO

17:31

Foreign minister: Ukraine's only security guarantee is NATO membership

17:10

Euribor increase multiplies cost of municipal financing

17:05

Opposition criticizes government's haste to pass laws

16:12

Müller: Interest rate hikes must prove their effects before next step taken

15:39

Professor Timothy Garton Ash to give Tartu University public talk next week

15:15

Price advance reaches children's summer camps

14:57

Zelenskyy reissues call for Putin to be put before Hague war crimes trial

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

04.05

Tax changes criticized by associations and Bank of Estonia

04.05

Gallery: Sweden's King and Queen take train to Tartu

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

04.05

Analysts: Interest rate rise cycle coming to an end

04.05

Moscow Orthodox Church wants to conduct a service on May 9 at EDF Cemetery Updated

16:12

Müller: Interest rate hikes must prove their effects before next step taken

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: