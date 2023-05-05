State calls defense readiness exercise Okas (Quill) for land defense units

The government decided on Friday to invite up to 607 members of land defense units to participate in an additional snap training exercise Okas (Quill). According to the government's communications office, the additional training exercise is of a training nature and there is no imminent threat to Estonia's security.

On the advice of the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), up to 607 reservists from Tartu, Põlva, Võrumaa, Valgamaa and Sakala districts of the Estonian Defence League's Territorial Defense Region South have been ordered by the government to participate in the additional exercise.

In addition, up to 300 members of the Defense League will participate in the training event as part of the supporting activities. The snap exercise (SNAPEX) Okas 2023 (Quill 2023) will be held from May 5 to May 7.

Reservists whose units are called to the exercise are obligated to immediately report to the designated meeting points.

Reservists that were called to duty can check their orders from the website www.kaitsevaeteenistus.ee.

All participants of the exercise can receive additional information about the exercise from their home units:

Members of Põlva district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5455 0399 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Sakala district can get additional information from the phone number +372 717 9207 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Tartu district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5192 9180 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Valgamaa district can get additional information from the phone number +372 717 9405 and e-mail [email protected]

Members of Võrumaa district can get additional information from the phone number +372 5340 5999 and e-mail [email protected]

The main purpose of exercise Okas is to test the chain of command of national defense, from the decision of the Government of Estonia to achieving combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure.

The planning and execution of ambushes and the establishment of a checkpoint and the activities involved in setting them up will also be practiced.

The last additional training session Okas took place this year from January 26 to February 23.

The Estonian Defence Forces regularly order reservists to larger and smaller exercises, such as Siil (Hedgehog) and Kevadtorm (Spring Storm), with a long, 120-day notice.

--

