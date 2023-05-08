Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

Snap exercise Okas 23-2 took place at the start of May 2023.
Snap military exercise Okas ended on Sunday, bringing the three-day training session to a close.

The activities took place in southern Estonia over the weekend and approximately 600 reservists from the Territorial Defence Region South, Estonian Defense League in Tartu, Põlva, Sakala, Võru, and Valga counties were called up.

In addition, up to 300 members of the Estonian Defense League are involved in the exercise in supporting roles.

Those that participated got a better understanding of the region and experience in carrying out military tasks quickly and successfully, a press release said.

Okas is of a defensive manner, aimed at practicing national defense activities, the Defense Forces said.

The exercise was called by the government on Friday but there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

The last Exercise Okas took place in January-February.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

