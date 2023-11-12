Estonian reservists in Okas snap exercise practice air base defense

News
Reservists during a base defense exercise.
Reservists during a base defense exercise. Source: Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces/mil.ee
News

Saturday marked the conclusion of the latest Okas snap exercise, in which Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservists called up Wednesday practiced air base defense.

"During this exercise, we practiced countering the threat associated with small-unit tactics against the air base as well as a drone attack against the air base," said Lt. Col. Maanus Nigul, commander of Ämari Air Base.

"We may not necessarily know that the enemy is already on the ground," Nigul continued. "In this case, we used a scenario in which the enemy has reached the ground surrounding the base."

Declared Wednesday by the Estonian government, the latest Okas snap exercise marked the third such extraordinary reservist training exercise called to date this year. The exercise was focused on air base defense, a unit readiness check and training.

More than 200 summoned EDF reservists practiced air base defense over the three-day exercise, with active service members from a base defense unit playing the role of the attackers.

Summoned reservists were ordered to report by the next morning. One called-up reservist from Central Estonia had given notice that they wouldn't make it in time, however they nonetheless reported for the third and final day of the exercise.

Nikita Groznov, an EDF company medic from Tallinn, had an easier time reporting in time. Nonetheless, he was unable to report last time he had been summoned.

"I'm from Tallinn, then, and I reported exactly on the date and time noted in the orders," Groznov said. "The first time I had a fairly large and weighty project to manage, so I sought permission from EDF leadership to participate in the project and was granted authorization [to do so]."

In addition to snap exercises, the EDF also regularly calls up reservists to participate in various other, planned exercises such as Siil and Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) with advance, 120-day warning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:49

Riigikogu committee wants EU to continue with developing defense industry

09:56

Estonian reservists in Okas snap exercise practice air base defense

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd Updated

11.11

New law will enforce administrative investigation of cartel agreements

11.11

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas apologizes to teachers

11.11

Major cyber exercise tested country's cyber reserve

11.11

Tsikhanouskaya: Countries of free world will never give up on our independence

11.11

Narva border crossing point prepares to shut down car traffic

11.11

Public transport ticket sales restored after cyber attacks

11.11

Urmas Reinsalu most popular candidate for prime minister

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely

10.11

Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

11.11

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas apologizes to teachers

10.11

Anchor found next to Balticconnector belongs to Newnew Polar Bear

11.11

Kontaveit plays her farewell match for home crowd Updated

10.11

Estonian IT experts: Incoming EU rules threaten internet users' privacy

10.11

Estonian customs discovers around 300 kilos of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

11.11

Urmas Reinsalu most popular candidate for prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: