X!

250 reservists called up for snap exercise Okas

News
An Okas exerice.
An Okas exerice. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Over 200 reservists were called to the annual snap exercise Okas 24-2 (Quill) by the government on Monday to practice national defense activities.

Exercise Okas tests the national defense chain of command, from the government's decision to achieving combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure.

Up to 250 members of the Engineer Battalion (1st Infantry Brigade) and Air Defence Battery (Estonian Division) have been ordered to participate in the SNAPEX Okas 24-2 from December 3-15.

"There is no immediate security threat to Estonia," a statement from the government said.

The coalition's order was based on a proposal by the Commander of Estonian Defence Forces, Maj. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

Reservists called to duty can check their orders here. Called-up reservists can receive additional information about the exercise from the phone number +372 8002525 and e-mail [email protected].

For reservists of the Engineer Battalion (1st Infantry Brigade), the SNAPEX is conducted flexibly. Based on the exercise plan, after conducting their assignments reservists are allowed to leave the unit location, but need to be in readiness to immediately return to service once summoned.

Reservists of Air Defence Battery (Estonian Division) will participate in readiness exercise Okas 24-2 from December 3 to 8.

"Security does not happen by itself, which is why Estonia must organize regular exercises in peacetime in order to maintain and increase the ability of the reserve structure to react in a timely matter," the government said.

At least one Okas snap exercise is held every year, with the most recent taking place in October.

The EDF regularly order reservists to larger and smaller exercises, such as Siil (Hedgehog) and Kevadtorm (Spring Storm), with a long, 120-day notice.

On Monday, the two-week-long international military Exercise Pikne ("Lightning") began in northern and northeastern Estonia which will include almost 2,000 participants.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:56

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn

18:19

Estonian Drama Theater's summer play 'Rahamaa' sells out in minutes

17:46

POLITICO gives Kadri Simson a 'C' as Estonia's European Commissioner

17:19

250 reservists called up for snap exercise Okas

17:18

Student Company Fair in Värska Showcases Innovation, Creativity, and Trends

16:52

Minister: Attempt to reduce red tape not a dastardly plan to create more paperwork

16:32

Gallery: Fairy tales theme for annual gingerbread exhibition

16:16

Jefimova wins convincingly as Estonian swimmers shine in Denmark

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials for human rights violations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo