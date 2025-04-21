Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

At the proposal of the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, the government will call up to 235 reservists for an additional training exercise, Okas 25-1, to be held between April 22 and 30. The reservists being called up are part of the Support Command's Movement and Transport Service.

Reservists called up for the additional training exercise must report to the assembly point specified in their call-up notice at the time indicated.

Reservists can check whether they have been called up by visiting the conscription register at www.kaitsevaeteenistus.ee. Additional information is available for reservists in the Support Command's Movement and Transport Service by calling +372 8002525 or emailing info@kra.ee.

The purpose of the Okas 25-1 additional training exercise (SNAPEX) is to test combat readiness. This includes verifying the functionality of the national defense command chain — from government decision-making to the mobilization of rapid response reservists. In addition, reservists and active-duty personnel from the Movement and Transport Service, Support Command will rehearse reaching combat readiness according to the unit's readiness plan and fulfilling their initial combat tasks.

The exercise is routine in nature and there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

The role of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) is to ensure the country's military defense in times of peace, war and crisis. The Defense Forces prepare daily for the defense of Estonia by carrying out legally mandated duties, including training and participation in exercises.

This is the first additional training exercise of the year. The previous one took place in December of last year.

