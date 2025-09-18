X!

Government greenlights OKAS snap exercise

Source: Estonina Defense Forces / Robin Saul.
Estonia to call up 242 reservists for defense readiness exercise Okas.

Based on the proposal by the EDF commander, reservists from the subunits of Engineer Battalion (2. Infantry Brigade, Estonian Division), Air Defense Battery (Estonian Division) and Artillery Regiment (Estonian Division) have been ordered to participate in the SNAPEX Okas 25-2 from September 19 to October 5.

The SNAPEX Okas 25-2 is a preplanned exercise and is not a response to the recent violations of Estonian airspace or to recent events in Poland.

Reservists whose units are called to the exercise are obligated to report to the designated assembly points at the time specified in their orders.

The purpose of exercise Okas 25-2 is to test combat readiness, during which the chain of command of national defense is evaluated, from the decision of the Government of Estonia to achieving combat readiness of designated units in the rapid response structure. 

The exercise is of a training nature and there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

