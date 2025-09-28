Gallery: US troops practice landing exercise on Kaberneeme beach

In the early hours of Saturday, U.S. Marines carried out an amphibious landing at Kaberneeme beach as part of Exercise Pikne (Lightning)

On Saturday, September 27, the US Marine Corps conducted an amphibious landing at Kaberneeme beach during Exercise Pikne, joined by French light infantry arriving by NH90 helicopters. The drill focused on rapid redeployment, reconnaissance and joint defense training.

"The U.S. Marine Corps' 2nd Division, working with Estonian and French units, successfully carried out a large-scale amphibious landing and reconnaissance exercise. This joint exercise demonstrates our commitment to strengthening interoperability, improving responsiveness and advancing international cooperation in ensuring regional security. We will continue working closely with our allies to be prepared for unexpected crises, with the shared goal of protecting NATO interests and promoting stability across the Baltic region," said Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres of the U.S. Marine Corps' 2nd Division.

During the landing, U.S. Marines arrived at Kaberneeme beach by boat in the early hours of Saturday to practice reconnaissance activities. In the morning, they were joined by a French light infantry company arriving in NH90 helicopters, whose primary task was to train in combat operations.

"Training is going very well. This morning a French light infantry company landed here by helicopter and active combat exercises are now under way. Our main goal is to learn and train. Coordination between all participants is extremely important, and I would say we have managed it very well so far," said Maj. Jeremy, commander of the French light infantry company.

"We are practicing repelling a landing together with our French and U.S. allies. Amphibious landing training is important because it's something we must be ready for — it's a completely realistic wartime mission," said Lt. Alan Biin, deputy commander of a company in the Defense League's Northern Defense District. "Our allies need to learn the Estonian terrain and we need to understand their way of thinking — how they act in different situations — so that if we have to work together in the future, we know what to expect," Biin added.

Exercise Pikne is defensive in nature, combining allied operations in the air, on land and at sea. Training activities involve the use of noise-making simulation devices such as blank rounds. Around 3,000 service members from Estonia and allied nations are taking part in the exercise.

During the two-week exercise, there will be an increased presence of military convoys and allied vehicles on roads in western, northeastern, northern and southeastern Estonia. The Estonian Defense Forces stress the need for heightened attention in traffic and ask for patience and understanding from other road users.

NATO multinational battlegroups are stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. At present, the United Kingdom, France and Iceland contribute to the forward-deployed forces defending Estonia.

