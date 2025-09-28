X!

Annual military exercise Orkaan takes place in Saaremaa

Orkaan (Hurricane) training exercise in Saaremaa.
The annual Orkaan exercise boosted battle readiness of the Western Defense District, with major drills held this weekend on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Pärnumaa and in Läänemaa.

Allies from France play the role of the "bad guys" at this year's Orkaan (Hurricane) exercise with impressive equipment and skills. Saaremaa Defense League members are lying in wait for them.

"Training with allies is very important. If a real situation requires allies to be sent to Estonia, we're ready to work with them and immediately integrate them into our defense plans," said Lt. Col. Raigo Paimla, commander of the Western Defense District.

Unlike the French, Saaremaa's Defense League unit had no helicopters, but the men said their own gear is top-notch nonetheless.

"When I joined the Defense League in 2012, not a single element of this kit was on my back," said Defense League member Risto Pajust.

In the woods, hidden among the bushes, sits the exercise headquarters — so well made it's virtually invisible. The head of the Saaremaa unit said the war in Ukraine has also increased the morale and willingness to defend among Saaremaa's men.

"Since I came to Saaremaa in 2018, I've seen the men perform better and the trend is upward. There are fewer and fewer slackers," said Cpt. Kristjan Kaup, head of the Saaremaa Defense League unit.

"The racket started around six in the morning and it's been going on since," said Sgt. Paljust.

There has also been much talk about how the war in Ukraine and the drones used there have changed the whole strategy of warfare. The Defense League is developing along the same lines.

"You can't get away from the infantry. The infantry remains the foundation, but we're increasingly using technical tools and support systems in the air and on land — and learning both how to fight with them and how to fight against them," Kaup said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Annual military exercise Orkaan takes place in Saaremaa

