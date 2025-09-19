X!

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

News
Colonel Ants Kiviselg
Colonel Ants Kiviselg Source: ERR
News

Russian troops brought close to the Baltic states for the large-scale Exercise Zapad have already begun moving back to their permanent locations, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said on Friday.

Speaking at the regular Friday Ministry of Defense press conference, Kiviselg said: "We have ascertained that Russia has started relocating troops back after the exercise, and nothing will be left in this region."

Zapad 2025, on a smaller scale than its predecessors, ran September 12–16 in locations primarily in eastern Belarus and in adjacent areas of the Russian Federation.

That exercise was smaller compared to previous similar exercises, as Estonian military intelligence had earlier also stated, and was likely mostly down to so many Russian forces being tied down in its stalled invasion of Ukraine. "We also predicted this, that they do not have the strength to conduct a larger exercise alongside waging war in Ukraine," Kiviselg noted.

Despite this, all the elements which Russia defines as mandatory for Zapad were carried out in the exercise, though again on a smaller scale, with nothing further special to highlight, Kiviselg added.

According to Kiviselg, the greatest difficulty in the exercise was for the Russian navy and air force, and the most notable was the Baltic Fleet corvette's missile strike against a target, the execution of which required cooperation between different branches of the armed forces.

In concluding, Kiviselg reiterated that the troops brought into the region for Zapad have begun moving back to their permanent locations.

Exercise Zapad ("West") was held for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. This raised security concerns in countries neighboring Belarus, such as Lithuania and Latvia, as the maneuvers involve the concentration and heightened readiness of a large number of troops.

Russia used Zapad 2021 to deploy and concentrate large numbers of personnel and materiel late that year and on the eve of the invasion. Despite this, an attempt to capture Kyiv failed.

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet) has also repeatedly pointed out in its yearbooks the increased security risks in this region, associated with the Zapad exercises.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

17:50

EDF colonel: Russian advances in Ukraine slowest in past five months

16:32

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

16:26

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16:01

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

15:22

Tõnis Saarts: Unprecedented local elections

15:16

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

15:01

Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

14:58

SDE chair: I paid for services out of savings I kept in cash

14:51

Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo