Veiko Randlaine: Estonia needs its own drone strategy

Finland has taken a step that Estonia would do well to watch closely. Its newly adopted drone strategy for 2026–2030 sets an ambitious goal: to become the best place in the world for drone development and business within five years. It's a bold ambition, but also an example of how smart, state-level action can turn technological advancement into an engine for economic growth and a pillar of national security.

Finland views drones simultaneously as a technological, economic and security matter. Notably, the strategy isn't limited to aerial drones — it addresses the broader field of unmanned systems, including those operating on land, at sea and in the air.

The strategy calls for building expertise through universities and vocational education, including the creation of master's degree programs in the drone field. It also sets a goal of establishing test and development centers where new solutions can be developed and trialed under challenging conditions, such as signal interference or simulated environments.

A key part of the strategy is the creation of a national drone fleet to be used jointly by the police, border guard, rescue services and other agencies, reducing duplication and boosting interagency cooperation. Equally important is ensuring security and supply chain resilience, so that drones can be produced and maintained domestically when needed, rather than relying on foreign suppliers.

The most important lesson, however, is that Finland sees the drone sector as a whole — it is simultaneously an economic opportunity, a driver of public services and a guarantor of national security.

Individual initiatives but no big picture

In Estonia, drones are already being used in several fields: police work, including border surveillance, rescue operations, environmental monitoring, the defense sector and in private industry. Research institutions are also engaged with the topic, including the Academy of Security Sciences' Remote Sensing Research and Development Center, which focuses specifically on domestic security needs. The center is currently preparing its own testing area to enable practical drone trials. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior has approached the issue conceptually, working to identify common ground within its administrative area and to develop a broader framework.

The state has also supported several concrete initiatives, such as the creation of Metrosert's drone testing and development environment and the launch of the Academy of Security Sciences' Remote Sensing R&D Center, whose funding runs through the end of 2025. All of this shows that Estonia is not ignoring the topic.

However, the overall picture in Estonia remains fragmented. Initiatives are project-based, their impact limited and there is no unified strategic framework. As a result, there's a risk that promising solutions won't be scaled up or that Estonia will fail to fully capitalize on the growing drone market.

Legal space and regulations

The development of Estonia's drone industry requires not only test centers but also robust research and development, along with a clear and up-to-date legal framework. At present, fragmented regulations and excessive bureaucracy are hindering progress, creating uncertainty for both businesses and research institutions. What's needed is a legal framework that supports innovation, ensures security and allows for the safe and flexible testing of new solutions.

Like Finland, Estonia should also have open test areas where technologies can be trialed under real weather and environmental conditions, including scenarios such as GPS signal interference. When research, development and legislation move in step and the rules are clear, Estonia will be able to bring its entrepreneurs' best ideas to market swiftly.

The war in Ukraine has shown that drones can be as impactful as tanks or missiles. At the same time, risks are increasing in the civilian sphere as well, such as criminal use of drones or breaches of airspace security — challenges we on the EU's eastern border have recently had to face directly.

Without a unified strategy and framework, we are vulnerable — both in terms of technological lag and national security risks.

What does Estonia need?

The issue is not just about technology — it's about political will and strategic decision-making. Finland has already chosen its path. Estonia could learn from their experience and create a drone strategy that integrates economic development, scientific advancement, legal clarity and national security needs.

This would mean launching a national program to support research and development, establishing testing environments and trial areas, creating a shared interagency drone fleet, setting up cooperation mechanisms between businesses and research institutions, developing a reliable funding model, factoring in export potential and implementing a clear, modern legal framework that enables progress rather than hindering it.

If we fail to act, we risk becoming dependent on the solutions of other countries — both technologically and in terms of security.

Finland's drone strategy is a sign of a wise state: they understand that one must catch the wave of new technologies before it passes. Estonia isn't starting from scratch — we already have knowledge, projects and some important first steps behind us. But now is the time to tie those pieces together into a coherent whole.

The question is no longer whether drones will transform society — it's whether we want to shape that transformation ourselves. If we don't, we'll end up trailing behind, and later, we'll have no one to blame but ourselves for not acting when we had the chance.

