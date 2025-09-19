X!

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, in Tallinn. Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delivered a note to the Russian Embassy over an online post promoting study opportunities in illegally occupied Ukraine.

In announcements published on the embassy's website and social media about study opportunities in Crimea, Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia, the Russian Embassy is listed as the point of contact. Options for study in Russia itself were also listed.

This constitutes the embassy's direct assistance in enabling young people to study in Russia and in the occupied or annexed Ukrainian territories, the Estonian foreign ministry noted. "Such posts may encourage Estonian citizens to breach sanctions and thereby risk possible penalties," Tsahkna said.

"We reminded the Russian Embassy in the note that Estonia has a restriction in force which prohibits organizing the participation of young people from Estonia in events taking place in Russia or Belarus that are linked to or supportive of the national authorities in those states. The same ban applies to events held in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. It is also forbidden to knowingly facilitate participation in such events," he went on, via a ministry press release.

Kristi Raudmäe, Head of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Research, said studying in Russia or in the territories occupied by Russia comes with highly significant risks on its own. "We strongly advise against it. Russia's participation in the Bologna higher education system has been suspended, which means that diplomas issued there have highly questionable international value. Such qualifications may not be recognized in Estonia or elsewhere in Europe, hindering further study or employment outside Russia. Russia is not currently a safe or reliable study destination," she said.

On December 19, 2024, the Estonian government, under the International Sanctions Act, prohibited organizing or facilitating participation in events held in Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories for Estonian citizens and residents under the age of 21, if the events support the authorities of those states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

17:50

EDF colonel: Russian advances in Ukraine slowest in past five months

16:32

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

16:26

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16:01

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

15:22

Tõnis Saarts: Unprecedented local elections

15:16

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

15:01

Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

14:58

SDE chair: I paid for services out of savings I kept in cash

14:51

Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo