Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has delivered a note to the Russian Embassy over an online post promoting study opportunities in illegally occupied Ukraine.

In announcements published on the embassy's website and social media about study opportunities in Crimea, Ukrainian territory illegally occupied by Russia, the Russian Embassy is listed as the point of contact. Options for study in Russia itself were also listed.

This constitutes the embassy's direct assistance in enabling young people to study in Russia and in the occupied or annexed Ukrainian territories, the Estonian foreign ministry noted. "Such posts may encourage Estonian citizens to breach sanctions and thereby risk possible penalties," Tsahkna said.

"We reminded the Russian Embassy in the note that Estonia has a restriction in force which prohibits organizing the participation of young people from Estonia in events taking place in Russia or Belarus that are linked to or supportive of the national authorities in those states. The same ban applies to events held in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. It is also forbidden to knowingly facilitate participation in such events," he went on, via a ministry press release.

Kristi Raudmäe, Head of Higher Education at the Ministry of Education and Research, said studying in Russia or in the territories occupied by Russia comes with highly significant risks on its own. "We strongly advise against it. Russia's participation in the Bologna higher education system has been suspended, which means that diplomas issued there have highly questionable international value. Such qualifications may not be recognized in Estonia or elsewhere in Europe, hindering further study or employment outside Russia. Russia is not currently a safe or reliable study destination," she said.

On December 19, 2024, the Estonian government, under the International Sanctions Act, prohibited organizing or facilitating participation in events held in Russia, Belarus, or Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories for Estonian citizens and residents under the age of 21, if the events support the authorities of those states.

--

