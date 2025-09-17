Estonia launches new program to boost regional development in Moldova's Gagauzia region

Estonia and Moldova have begun a new capacity-building program in Moldova's primarily Russian-speaking region Gagauzia, to drive regional development.

The opening event to launch the program was attended by the secretary generals of six Estonian ministries.

Speaking at the launch, Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Estonia's absolute support for Moldova's EU accession. Vseviov emphasized that by sharing Estonia's experience and deepening bilateral cooperation, Estonia is contributing to Moldova's progress while also strengthening European security.

Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head of Eastern Europe, noted that during Estonia's accession, local governments played a key role in helping communities understand governmental changes and take advantage of EU funding opportunities.

"The EU-funded Moldova Growth Plan aid package of €1.9 billion is a historic opportunity for Moldova but also a great responsibility. This newly launched project in Gagauzia now passes the responsibility to Moldovan communities to lead and shape their own development and future," Gering said.

ESTDEV and the Regional Development Agency UTA Gagauzia signed a memorandum of understanding to address the need to support local institutions, communities and businesses as they seek to access European and international opportunities.

The IMPACT.Gagauzia program launch is the first part of this collaboration between Estonia and Moldova, which aims to align local development practices with European standards, promote cooperation between local stakeholders and drive sustainable regional growth.

"IMPACT.Gagauzia introduces collaborative project labs, called IDEATHONS, to identify and co-create sustainable and impactful regional projects. These are part of a broader process that will continue in the coming months with learning labs, mentorship and collaborative project design," said Stela Corobceanu, an associate partner at Civitta Moldova.

IMPACT.Gagauzia will run as a pilot initiative.

The tools, partnerships and project pipelines developed in the region will serve as a blueprint for Moldova's other regions. By combining local ownership with European values and practices, the program strengthens Gagauzia's development trajectory and contributes to Moldova's path toward sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth.

Gagauzia is an autonomous territorial unit of Moldova located in the eastern half of the country. Historically, Gagauzia has shown cautious views regarding Moldova's EU accession, as reflected by regional referendums. Despite this, the EU continues to actively support Gagauzia through various development and economic initiatives.

---

