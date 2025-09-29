X!

Estonia pledges support for Moldova's EU path after election

The Moldovan parliament building.
The Moldovan parliament building. Source: Kai Vare/ERR
Estonia's top politicians pledged to support Moldova after the Pro-EU party won the country's parliamentary election on Sunday.

The sitting pro-European party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), secured 50 percent of the vote, with 99.9 percent of the 1.6m votes counted, far ahead of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc on under 25 percent.

Sandu had warned of "massive Russian interference" after voting, saying the future of her country was at stake.

Estonian politicians welcomed PAS' win.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) called it a "convincing victory" and said Moldovans have "clearly chosen their European future."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he had spoken with his Moldovan counterpart on Monday morning.

"Moldova has spoken loud and clear: its future is European. Despite Russia's attempts to undermine democracy, the people chose freedom and Europe. Estonia will support Moldova on its EU path every step of the way," he wrote on X.

MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) called Russia's disinformation campaign around the election "brutal."

"A defeat in the elections would have been a serious military risk - Moldova could've become a springboard for Russian troops to invade the Odesa region," he said.

Moldova has been a priority country for Estonian bilateral development cooperation in 2006, and Estonia has offered assistance through development cooperation projects since 2000.

Current projects focus on democracy and good governance, poverty reduction, education and digital development and modernization.

Editor: Helen Wright

