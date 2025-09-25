X!

Estonia sanctions 2 foreign politicians for undermining state sovereignty

A campaign poster for Irina Vlah in Moldova.
A campaign poster for Irina Vlah in Moldova. Source: Sergei Mihhailov / ERR
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) is imposing sanctions on politicians from Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina for undermining state sovereignty and inciting separatism.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said the restrictions had been placed on Moldovan opposition politician Irina Vlah and Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik.

"The new sanction makes it possible to apply an entry ban to individuals for whom there is evidence of participation in, or active support for, activities abroad that violate the norms and principles of international law," Tsahkna said.

Vlah is the chair of the Moldovan opposition party "Heart of Moldova" and was the head of the autonomous territorial entity of Gagauzia from 2015 to 2023. She ran as a candidate for the presidency of Moldova in the 2024 elections. In the first round, she received 5.38 percent of the vote and did not advance to the next stage. From 2005 to 2015, Vlah was a member of the Moldovan parliament.

On Thursday, Vlah was also banned from entering Poland for a period of five years. According to the Polish foreign ministry, she helped Russia to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections

Dodik is a Bosnian Serb politician who served as the 8th president of Republika Srpska from 2022 to 2025, having previously held the same office from 2010 to 2018.

In August, Dodik was stripped of his mandate as president of the Respublika Srpska after being found guilty of disrespecting the decisions of the high representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled early presidential elections in the Respublika Srpska for November 23. However, neither Dodik nor his political allies recognize the CEC's decision.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said sanctions may also be applied to individuals who incite separatism, undermine the sovereignty of states, or have committed a serious financial offence involving public funds, including corruption, or a crime that corresponds to the characteristics of money laundering.

Editor: Michael Cole, Viktor Solts, Helen Wright

