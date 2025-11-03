X!

Riigikogu report claims former EDF commanders tried to shift responsibilities

South Korean-made K9 'Thunder' self-propelled howitzer being used for EDF reservist training.
South Korean-made K9 'Thunder' self-propelled howitzer being used for EDF reservist training. Source: EDF
A damning Riigikogu report charges previous Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commanders-in-chief with shifting responsibilities away from that post via the creation of one new state agency and the expansion of another, Delfi reported.

The national defense report is headed by MP and member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee Meelis Kiili (Reform) heavily criticizes two preceding EDF commanders, Riho Terras and Martin Herem, for agreeing to the removal of key functions from the position of EDF commander.

Delfi on Monday published a summary of the report, titled "The state's readiness to prevent and counter security threats in a deteriorating security situation" – the report itself is to be issued by the Riigikogu committee this Thursday.

The document highlights as a problem the command chain in the defense field being fragmented, while the Ministry of Defense has attempted to impose peacetime management practices on crisis and wartime procedures, the report said.

Key management functions have been removed from the EDF commander, such as personnel management and combat service support — while the document specifically criticizes the creation of the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK) and the widening of the Defense Resources Agency's (KRA) area of responsibility.

The report notes that taking functions away from the EDF commander does not free them up from responsibility for any possible military outcomes or consequences of war, stating that: "The EDF commander cannot shift the blame for a potential defeat onto the Defense Resources Agency or the State Defense Investment Center," adding that this is the case even if those two agencies' "inefficient activities might have been the cause of this."

The report names names, going on to state: "The commander of the EDF General Riho Terras (2011–2018), did not understand the significance of combat service support functions in fulfilling the wartime tasks of the EDF, and agreed to the creation of the State Defense Investment Center as a separate agency and the transfer of some functions out of the EDF."

MP Meelis Kiili (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Similarly, the last commander, General Martin Herem, did not grasp the importance of the EDF's personnel function during wartime, which is why he handed it over to the Defense Resources Agency," the report goes on, noting that "Both former commanders were lucky that war did not begin during their tenure, as without these functions, the wartime EDF cannot function effectively."

The report also finds that energy security and climate neutrality are in conflict, citing an excessive reliance on foreign connections and over-investment in wind farms, which, according to the report, are notably vulnerable to drone strikes.

Neither Herem nor Terras were provided right of reply in the Delfi piece despite the serious charges. ERR is hoping to publish comment from both later on Monday.

In addition to Kiili as coordinator, the report's working party was made up of MPs Leo Kunnas (Independent), Alar Laneman (Reform), Neeme Väli (Isamaa), Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), and Anti Poolamets (EKRE).

Gen. Riho Terras was EDF commander 2011 to 2018 and is now an Isamaa MEP. Gen. Martin Herem succeeded him, and was commander until last year, when his term ended. Current commander-in-chief is Gen. Andrus Merilo.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

