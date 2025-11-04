President Alar Karis heading to Kazakhstan on state visit

President Alar Karis will be on a state visit to Kazakhstan later this month, aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries in the economic, educational, and digital spheres.

The head of state was invited by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the trip takes place November 17-19.

President Karis will be accompanied by the First Lady Sirje Karis, as well as a 40-member business delegation, plus MPs and university rectors and other academics.

The visit will aim to highlight the dynamic and very effective bilateral relations between Estonia and Kazakhstan, to draw attention to Kazakhstan as a partner to the EU, and to encourage cooperation that strengthens the rules-based international order founded on international law, the president's office stated.

Estonia, as an EU Member State, will also affirm its interest and presence in a region of growing significance to international cooperation and security.

President Karis will, while in Kazakhstan, also seek to bolster economic relations and will discuss ways to strengthen ties in education and research so as to support university cooperation and exchange of knowledge, including in the AI and sustainable development spheres.

Various cultural events will take place as part of the visit, including concerts and exhibitions showcasing Estonian culture.

Former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a state visit to Estonia in 2011.

