Photos: President Karis opens Estonian book exhibition in Kazakhstan

During his state visit to Kazakhstan, Estonian President Alar Karis opened an exhibition dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the first Estonian book at the National Academic Library.

The visit, which lasts until November 19, includes a cultural program for the president and his delegation of nearly 50 people, with the aim of introducing Kazakhstan to various aspects of Estonian literature, museum art and music culture.

In addition to the exhibition dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the first Estonian book, an Estonian literature corner will also be opened at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, along with a traveling exhibition on the theme of gloves from the Estonian National Museum, entitled "Covered Hands."

The president's visit will also include a concert at the Astana Opera, featuring the VHK string orchestra and Estonian violin soloist Hans Christian Aavik. First Lady Sirje Karis will meet with students and teachers at the Kazakh National University of Arts and learn about the university's educational and cultural work.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

