MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

The Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee's four-member delegation visit to New Zealand and Australia at the end of October cost €50,079.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee delegation, which included committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) and members Henn Põlluaas (Isamaa) and Juku-Kalle Raid (Eesti 200), was the first to visit New Zealand and Australia, traveling from October 21 to November 3. The aim of the visit was to strengthen relations with these like-minded countries, discuss opportunities for economic cooperation and address the regional security situation as well as the broader implications of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said Riigikogu spokesperson Karin Kangro.

"In both countries, numerous meetings were held with representatives of parliament, government and think tanks, along with appearances at several events," she added.

According to Kangro, the delegation's travel expenses totaled €50,079. She noted that in addition to the three members of the Riigikogu, one official from the Office of the Riigikogu also took part in the visit.

