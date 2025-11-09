X!

Sirje Karis: Fathers can give confidence to the whole society

Opinion
Sirje Karis.
Open gallery
86 photos
Opinion

Sunday is Father's Day in Estonia. First Lady Sirje Karis noted fathers can strengthen society by teaching, understanding, and acting so their children feel safe and well.

The first lady gave a speech in Põltsamaa which follows.

Dear fathers, dear people of Estonia! In this Year of the Book, I will begin with a book.

Ilmar Tomusk has penned a lovely story titled "Isa preemia" ("Father's Reward.") It tells of Laura and her father, who forgets to turn off his smart device, so the child and father end up sitting across from each other, still talking face to face.

I believe every father is aware of the joy of a child's first bike ride or one of those unexpected and funny "why?" questions. These are moments of direct connection. These are moments that truly matter, and only grow dearer down the decades. Even if the exact wording of the "why" question gets forgotten and the first bike has long since rolled off into the rainbow of wheels. That warm feeling, however, remains in the heart.

The endless warmth of these moments, the fragility of a little person's journey, can shape the deeds and words of adults in a way that makes the world a better place.

And vice versa: With every deed and word, we create our children's worlds. The world they live in now, and the one they will live in in the future.

We all desire a world without violence and cruelty, where our children don't have to feel fear or endure humiliation for their own sake or their children's sakes. Where no child or mother has to flee home because of domestic violence; where fellow citizens needing more care and understanding, and their loved ones, can feel safe and protected; where we can calmly wait in the evening for mother and father, sister or brother to come home.

Sirje Karis addressing the audience in Põltsamaa, marking Father's Day. Source: Olari Pilnik/VPK

Kert Valdaru, a helper and education leader, recently reminded us that none of us are more special than another, nor are we exactly like another. "Do we all in Estonia currently fit on the same boat?" he inquired. Hidden in that question is the fear that people with special needs and their families feel nudged to the edge of the deck, afraid of falling into deep water. "There must be room on the boat for us all," is his hope.

I cannot believe that this is but a distant dream slipping away from us. Because, believe me, a state and society built on kindness and understanding is a much happier, wiser, and more secure one, and so is much more prosperous and capable. In a country like that, children want to grow up, learn, live, and grow old alongside their own children. In such a country, helping hands are extended and people are noticed. In such a country, fathers would have more time for their children; more time to connect directly and do all sorts of fun things together.

I am certain that our fathers are already helping, every day, to make this dream come true, for the sake of their children and thinking of their future. For the most part, our fathers are capable and caring, keeping the home safe, wanting to be involved with their children, and doing it well. They help their own and others. Through all this, they keep the mind alert and the spirit healthy.

I remember from my childhood when my own father gave me confidence at those moments requiring great courage, for example in the dentist's chair, and it was my father who, while hiking together in nature, guided me toward life's wisdom and understanding, and who taught me good behavior and polite manners, through his example.

Fathers can give confidence to our entire society by teaching, understanding, and behaving in such a way that their children feel safe and well. This sense of security is born when we notice and care for one another, when we give our time and our hearts, and not just our words. It gives confidence to us all, to the entire society.

For sure, we must all work together for such a better, wiser, and more secure society. All fathers and mothers, grandparents, and children as well. And amidst all this, we must take care of our fathers and grandfathers.

Let us hope that fathers forget their smart devices either in the car, at work, or on the shelf, then, as a reward for both child and themselves, receive more real communication. The more fathers who collect such a reward, the better Estonia will be.

Happy Father's Day!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaupo Meiel,. Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:26

Sirje Karis: Fathers can give confidence to the whole society

13:08

Estonia's Jewish community commemorates Saaremaa victims at reburial ceremony

13:01

Ott Tänak announces break from WRC career

11:56

Feature | From Estonia to Exmoor: A musical communion in rural southwest England

11:36

Riga exhibit marks 500 years of the rooster motif in Estonian, Latvian primers

10:49

Tallinna FC Flora beat rivals Levadia to Estonian premier league title

09:44

Future Tallinn opposition: Liivalaia tram plans scrap will cost €40m in lost EU funds

09:09

Ott Tänak's 4th place in Rally Japan not enough to keep title hopes alive

08.11

Tallinn's annual St. Martin's Fair spotlights Estonian Swedish culture

08.11

Gallery: Scottish movie star James McAvoy debuts first film at Tallinn's PÖFF

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

08.11

Estonian intel: Pokrovsk likely to fall by year end, but Russian gains limited

08.11

New Tallinn coalition U-turn to scrap Liivalaia tram, expand parking

07.11

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

07.11

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

05.11

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

07.11

Estonian military finds over a thousand unexploded WWII shells in Nursipalu

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

08.11

Tallinn churches hit with surprise land taxes on surrounding property

08.11

Gallery: Scottish movie star James McAvoy debuts first film at Tallinn's PÖFF

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo