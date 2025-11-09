Sirje Karis: Fathers can give confidence to the whole society

Sunday is Father's Day in Estonia. First Lady Sirje Karis noted fathers can strengthen society by teaching, understanding, and acting so their children feel safe and well.

The first lady gave a speech in Põltsamaa which follows.

Dear fathers, dear people of Estonia! In this Year of the Book, I will begin with a book.

Ilmar Tomusk has penned a lovely story titled "Isa preemia" ("Father's Reward.") It tells of Laura and her father, who forgets to turn off his smart device, so the child and father end up sitting across from each other, still talking face to face.

I believe every father is aware of the joy of a child's first bike ride or one of those unexpected and funny "why?" questions. These are moments of direct connection. These are moments that truly matter, and only grow dearer down the decades. Even if the exact wording of the "why" question gets forgotten and the first bike has long since rolled off into the rainbow of wheels. That warm feeling, however, remains in the heart.

The endless warmth of these moments, the fragility of a little person's journey, can shape the deeds and words of adults in a way that makes the world a better place.

And vice versa: With every deed and word, we create our children's worlds. The world they live in now, and the one they will live in in the future.

We all desire a world without violence and cruelty, where our children don't have to feel fear or endure humiliation for their own sake or their children's sakes. Where no child or mother has to flee home because of domestic violence; where fellow citizens needing more care and understanding, and their loved ones, can feel safe and protected; where we can calmly wait in the evening for mother and father, sister or brother to come home.

Sirje Karis addressing the audience in Põltsamaa, marking Father's Day. Source: Olari Pilnik/VPK

Kert Valdaru, a helper and education leader, recently reminded us that none of us are more special than another, nor are we exactly like another. "Do we all in Estonia currently fit on the same boat?" he inquired. Hidden in that question is the fear that people with special needs and their families feel nudged to the edge of the deck, afraid of falling into deep water. "There must be room on the boat for us all," is his hope.

I cannot believe that this is but a distant dream slipping away from us. Because, believe me, a state and society built on kindness and understanding is a much happier, wiser, and more secure one, and so is much more prosperous and capable. In a country like that, children want to grow up, learn, live, and grow old alongside their own children. In such a country, helping hands are extended and people are noticed. In such a country, fathers would have more time for their children; more time to connect directly and do all sorts of fun things together.

I am certain that our fathers are already helping, every day, to make this dream come true, for the sake of their children and thinking of their future. For the most part, our fathers are capable and caring, keeping the home safe, wanting to be involved with their children, and doing it well. They help their own and others. Through all this, they keep the mind alert and the spirit healthy.

I remember from my childhood when my own father gave me confidence at those moments requiring great courage, for example in the dentist's chair, and it was my father who, while hiking together in nature, guided me toward life's wisdom and understanding, and who taught me good behavior and polite manners, through his example.

Fathers can give confidence to our entire society by teaching, understanding, and behaving in such a way that their children feel safe and well. This sense of security is born when we notice and care for one another, when we give our time and our hearts, and not just our words. It gives confidence to us all, to the entire society.

For sure, we must all work together for such a better, wiser, and more secure society. All fathers and mothers, grandparents, and children as well. And amidst all this, we must take care of our fathers and grandfathers.

Let us hope that fathers forget their smart devices either in the car, at work, or on the shelf, then, as a reward for both child and themselves, receive more real communication. The more fathers who collect such a reward, the better Estonia will be.

Happy Father's Day!

