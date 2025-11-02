Gallery: Tech Group awarded 2025 Company of the Year prize

Tech Group was awarded the Company of the Year prize at the annual business awards gala on Saturday.

Tech Group designs and builds complex and expensive production lines exported to Europe's automotive, semiconductor, and photonics industries.

The annual "Eesti parimad ettevõtted 2025" ("Estonia's best businesses") event is organized by the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Confederation of Estonian Employers. The award gala and competition are co-financed by the EU.

This year's event was held at the National Library in Tallinn, and was attended by President Alar Karis, who gave a speech.

Ursel Velve, EIS board chair, said Tech Group represents smart manufacturing, characterized by digitalization, automation, and a notably high level of engineering expertise.

"Tech Group's success shows that Estonia is increasingly capable of offering not just subcontracting work, but its own engineering ideas and original solutions to the world. Such companies are the future of our economy and serve as inspiration for the next generation of engineers," Velve said.

The awards jury also highlighted the company's broader contribution to Estonian society, in its promoting engineering disciplines among young people and raising awareness of the appeal of industrial careers.

Tech Group is based close to Tallinn Airport and has over 100 employees. Almost the entire output is exported, mostly to Germany, and also to Finland and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Rait Rebane, owner of K-Print, one of Estonia's leading export-oriented printing companies.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications presented the Enterprise Promotion Award to the Pärnu County Development Center's innovation hub KOBAR, which aims to connect business, academia, and civic initiatives, as well as to the programming school kood/Jõhvi, founded by the NGO Tuleviku Tehnoloogiaharidus.

