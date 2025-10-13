President: Leave aside those making empty on unrealistic promises

Follows the president's statement in full.

"The coming week marks the moment when you can choose who will shape the future of your local community for the next four years.

This decision is one each of us must make individually. It's not an easy choice and it shouldn't be based on how eloquently a candidate speaks or how polished their campaign posters look. We all have our personal concerns — whether it's preschool places, public transportation or potholes — but when voting, it's worth looking beyond these and thinking more broadly about what will help develop our city or municipality as a whole. True, people's wishes and visions for a better community often conflict and sometimes it seems like no one can or even wants to bridge the deep divides in certain matters. But a democratic and functioning local government requires finding common ground. That's exactly why we elect representatives to our municipal councils: to find the best shared solutions. We entrust them with the hope that they understand their responsibilities, are prepared to collaborate and take their roles seriously. Councils are not places for theatrics or verbal sparring — they are where the future of our local communities is shaped.

As you make your voting decision, take the time to read and think through the candidates' promises. Empty slogans or grand promises detached from reality or beyond the powers of local government will not move our communities forward. If I may offer a suggestion: ignore those who offer hollow or unrealistic pledges. In most cases, voters can also assess how well candidates or party lists have contributed to their communities in the past — their ability to work with others and follow through on promises. Consider that, too.

Unfortunately, there's a growing sense that politics has become disconnected from ordinary people and so many feel no desire to vote. But if you really choose not to participate, politics will indeed drift even further away from you. Casting your vote is how you influence both policy and politicians. In Estonia, you have every tool at your disposal: you can vote electronically, vote early, request a ballot box brought to your home or go to a polling station on election day.

Each of us can make that choice. We all have the knowledge and the means to shape the character and future of our communities."

