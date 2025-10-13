X!

President: Leave aside those making empty on unrealistic promises

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Aron Urb/Ministry of Education and Research
News

Empty slogans and promises beyond local powers won't move communities forward, President Alar Karis said in a statement marking the start of local election week.

Follows the president's statement in full.

"The coming week marks the moment when you can choose who will shape the future of your local community for the next four years.

This decision is one each of us must make individually. It's not an easy choice and it shouldn't be based on how eloquently a candidate speaks or how polished their campaign posters look. We all have our personal concerns — whether it's preschool places, public transportation or potholes — but when voting, it's worth looking beyond these and thinking more broadly about what will help develop our city or municipality as a whole. True, people's wishes and visions for a better community often conflict and sometimes it seems like no one can or even wants to bridge the deep divides in certain matters. But a democratic and functioning local government requires finding common ground. That's exactly why we elect representatives to our municipal councils: to find the best shared solutions. We entrust them with the hope that they understand their responsibilities, are prepared to collaborate and take their roles seriously. Councils are not places for theatrics or verbal sparring — they are where the future of our local communities is shaped.

As you make your voting decision, take the time to read and think through the candidates' promises. Empty slogans or grand promises detached from reality or beyond the powers of local government will not move our communities forward. If I may offer a suggestion: ignore those who offer hollow or unrealistic pledges. In most cases, voters can also assess how well candidates or party lists have contributed to their communities in the past — their ability to work with others and follow through on promises. Consider that, too.

Unfortunately, there's a growing sense that politics has become disconnected from ordinary people and so many feel no desire to vote. But if you really choose not to participate, politics will indeed drift even further away from you. Casting your vote is how you influence both policy and politicians. In Estonia, you have every tool at your disposal: you can vote electronically, vote early, request a ballot box brought to your home or go to a polling station on election day.

Each of us can make that choice. We all have the knowledge and the means to shape the character and future of our communities."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Urmet Kook

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Defense ministry: Audit follow-up check shows advance payments were made correctly

11:01

Car sales in Estonia down by as much as they're up in Latvia and Lithuania

10:25

President: Leave aside those making empty on unrealistic promises

10:15

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

09:55

Martin Öövel and Krister Kruusmaa: Information locked away does not a society serve

09:13

Rauno Sappinen gets consolation goal in 3:1 Estonia loss against Italy

08:32

Expert: US could have given Ukraine Tomahawk missiles much sooner

07:25

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

12.10

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

12.10

Advance voting and e-voting start on Monday for Estonia's local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

12.10

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

07:25

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

11.10

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo