X!

Over 113,000 votes cast at Estonia's local elections so far

News
Voting in progress at a polling station during the 2025 local elections advance voting period.
Voting in progress at a polling station during the 2025 local elections advance voting period. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 113,217 votes had been cast across Estonia's 79 local municipalities.

Polling day at the local elections is this coming Sunday, and advance voting started Monday morning.

The breakdown was 34,210 votes cast at polling booths and 79,007 online, according to State Electoral Office of Estonia data.

The most active voter turnout so far has been on Hiiumaa, where 14.1 percent of eligible voters have cast their vote. Tallinn is next, with a 13.3 percent participation, followed by the City of Tartu as well as Lääne County, each with 12.3 percent of the vote cast.

Nationwide, 11.3 percent of eligible voters had participated in the elections as of Wednesday evening.

According to electoral office data at the time of writing, that figure had already risen to 12.4 percent, with 123,953 votes cast (34,215 on paper and 89,738 e-votes).

The franchise this time is smaller than at previous local elections after a constitutional amendment in spring stripped the right to vote from third country (non-EU) citizens.

EU citizens resident in Estonia and so-called gray passport holders, meaning those with no citizenship, are eligible to vote, along with Estonian citizens aged 16 and over.

There are a total of 1,003,664 eligible voters.

The e-vote is open 24-hours per day until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, the day before polling day.

Those wanting to vote this way must download the voting app here and have an internet-connected computer and an ID card and card reader, or mobile ID, or SMART ID, plus the related PIN numbers, for authentication. An e-vote can be recast as many times as a voter wishes until the e-vote closes on Saturday evening. A paper vote, either during the advance period or on polling day, overrides an e-vote and cannot be recast.

Advance voting at selected polling booths is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in all municipalities, through to Thursday inclusive. Voters can only vote in their electoral district of residence.

From Friday, October 17 through to Sunday, October 19 inclusive, all 356 polling stations across Estonia will be open; on polling day, Sunday, polling stations are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., when polls close.

More information on voting is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:44

Electoral service: Using Smart-ID to vote will probably increase turnout

10:38

Estonia sanctions Russian judges who sentenced museum director to penal colony

10:02

Estonia elected UN Human Rights Council member for second time

09:22

Estonia's football team draw in FIFA World Cup Group I home qualifier

09:02

Norstat poll shows EKRE rating inching up

08:31

Over 113,000 votes cast at Estonia's local elections so far

08:12

Danger remains: African swine fever increasingly widespread among wild boar

14.10

Transport Administration: Saatse Boot bypass could be finished by next fall

14.10

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal exits Stockholm Open in round 1

14.10

Estonian U-21 football team in 6:1 away loss to France

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

14.10

Live on ERR: Estonia v Moldova in World Cup qualifier Tuesday evening

14.10

EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

14.10

Estonia inks deal launching new Defense League drone training for civilians

14.10

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

14.10

Swedbank drops family benefits as income on home loan applications

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo