Mihhail Semiyanov: I expect honesty from politicians, instead of funny videos

I have taken part in several youth programs where I got the opportunity to discuss issues concerning both my town and Estonia as a whole. Having also been active in a local youth council (Noortevolikogu), I have noticed that, in the eyes of local authorities, this is often more of a symbolic than a substantive form of inclusion.

The opinions of young people mainly get heard if they align with the interests or public image of decision-makers, while genuine concerns and proposals often get ignored. This is especially disheartening when a political party uses a youth council merely as a promotional tool, to create the impression that young people matter to them.

In reality, youth councils, student unions, and other formats which support youth participation, should be a priority for every municipality, and not mere campaigning ornamentation.

The most important values for young people are honesty and mutual understanding. If a candidate does not truly wish to understand why it is important to support young people in their initiatives — be that in the construction of a health trail, or the funding of youth projects, then they cannot expect to earn young people's trust. Young people expect humanity and empathy from politicians, and not just a battle for attention on social media.

It is indeed the case that politicians have increasingly been using TikTok and Instagram to reach young people. However, if the content is boiled down merely to entertainment, that does not serve to create a credible impression. Ultimately, the candidate remains "just one funny person from the internet," one who cannot be entrusted with a vote.

Genuinely taking young people into account does not mean utilizing them in campaigns or referring to being down with the kids in slogans regarding the future. It means genuine responsibility and cooperation. Politicians should involve young people, not to meet formal requirements or create the impression of inclusion, but to actually work together, to make change for their benefit. This does not mean creating youth parties, but being ready to listen and consider their ideas.

The voices of young people especially require more weight in the fields of education and social policy — areas where they are most directly affected. Where decisions get made about merging or closing schools, students' opinions should also be sought. When mental health is discussed, the perspectives of those who deal with it daily must be taken into consideration. The same applies to the local labor market and community development, as these directly influence whether young people see their future in Estonia or opt to move elsewhere.

It is often stated during election campaigns that young people are leaving and are not staying to live in their hometowns. This is a serious issue, which cannot be solved just by slogans or advertising. Real steps are needed: Job creation, the development of education and living environments, and the support of initiatives aimed at young people.

The most important question is whether and to what extent young people are involved in planning these steps. My hypothesis is that if we want to create a living environment where young people wish to stay, we must involve them in creating it.

The current political culture often gives the impression that politics is primarily intended for the older generation, and not for the future that young people are shaping. This has been driving many away from politics. Even those forces that promise more to young people often stop halfway — words do not turn into action. Consequently, entering politics often seems unrealistic or unattractive to many young people. The awareness that young candidates may not be taken seriously due to their age or lack of experience adds to that fear.

Empty promises, populism, and antagonism are what deter young people most. Today's young voter does not choose based on slogans, but on values. They can tell who speaks genuinely and who is simply chasing likes on social media.

My message to politicians is simple: Speak honestly, act consistently, and do not use young people as campaign tools. If you truly wish for young people to develop a sense of belonging, then create space where their ideas can be realized. Even small initiatives — such as supporting a youth council, opening a mental health office, or establishing a leisure center — are steps that show politics is not just noise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!