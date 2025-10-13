Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

Tallinn mayoral candidates named their key projects and policies as the capital, along with the 78 other municipalities nationwide, go to the polls.

Priority investment projects are: The planned central Tallinn Hospital; new tram lines and other public transport developments; new schools and kindergartens; an Olympic swimming pool; a renovation to the Pirita promenade; the small ring road project, and improvements to the Kristiine intersection and some other major junctions.

Some candidates have called for a greater role to be played by the private sector, and other changes to the capital's investment policies.

The mayoral candidates are mostly party leaders.

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Olympic swimming pool, Peterburi tee

Sitting Mayor of Tallinn and Social Democratic Party Deputy Chair Jevgeni Ossinovski named investments in schools and kindergartens, plus the development of public transport through new vehicles and tram lines, as key priorities for the coming years.

"In addition, next year it will be viable and reasonable, based on the results of the architectural competition, to begin designing the new Olympic swimming pool such that it can be built within the next three years. And I think that next year we should also allocate the necessary funds to design Peterburi tee in its entirety, for full reconstruction. That way, when the first stage is completed toward the end of next year, construction tenders for the following stages could already be announced. By 2029, Peterburi tee should be ready," Ossinovski said. Peterburi tee is a major east-west thoroughfare.

Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Construction of a planned central Tallinn Hospital is also important to his party, Ossinovski said.

"The design of Tallinn Hospital is already underway, so that the contract has been signed. The design phase will take a couple of years. The goal in the near term is, on the one hand, to complete the ongoing process of merging Tallinn's hospitals, and on the other, to find a financial agreement with the state so that construction of the new building can start. But realistically, construction could start in the second half of 2028, or in 2029. So the next stage of the project has already been decided and is in progress. Now it is important for the next city government to prepare the concrete construction phase."

"All the projects currently included in the city's budget strategy and budget are those which I have supported as mayor. These should definitely continue. It is in fact the Center Party's representative who wants to stop and reverse all these. I think we should move forward with them," Ossinovski added.

Mihhail Kõlvart: Pirita tee promenade, minor ring road

As for Center Party chair, and Ossinovski's predecessor as mayor, Mihhail Kõlvart noted that his party had started implementing several major investments in Tallinn, which it wants to continue with.

Kõlvart first highlighted the planned Olympic-size swimming pool, one which meets international standards, from among key investment objects in the capital.

"The future complex will be the first in Estonia to meet Olympic standards and will be able to be used both as a training and competition center, something our top swimmers have long awaited. Additionally, it will provide opportunities for residents and schools to swim and promote healthy habits, while a modern swimming pool will enhance Tallinn's reputation and support the economy and job creation," Kõlvart said.

Second, Kõlvart mentioned the renovation of the Pirita tee promenade, which runs along the seafront, east of the city center. "The 40-year-old promenade needs upgrading and would logically be a continuation of the Reidi tee development. The seaside promenade should become a modern urban space that encourages people to move and exercise," Kõlvart said.

A planned small ring road is also key, according to Kõlvart, though needs cooperation at state level.

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"We see building the Tallinn small ring road as essential in order to curb traffic congestion in the city center, but this can only be done in cooperation with the state. The ring road would divert traffic away from the center, prevent traffic jams, improve safety, and strengthen inter-district connections. Equally important is creating alternative routes for emergency situations. Completion of the small ring road would make it possible to move forward with several central projects, including the long-awaited Peatänav (main street)," the Center leader continued.

Kõlvart said he and his party also see restoring a community center in the North Tallinn (Põhja-Tallinn) district of Kopli as important.

"North Tallinn is one of the fastest-growing areas of the capital, with 40,000 new residents expected in the coming years. Yet public services remain an issue, including the lack of amenities for community activities, hobby groups, and sports," he said.

As to other major investments, Kõlvart noted that it is difficult to complete all large projects within one four-to-five-year election cycle, as these involve significant financial commitments and extensive preparation, especially when cooperation at multiple levels is required.

Kõlvart would also scrap the planned Pelguranna tram line through Puhangu tänav, in North Tallinn, and the planned turnaround at Stroomi beach. "Our proposal is to build the tram line in a more suitable location," he said of that project.

Maris Lauri: The city's streets and education

Reform Party mayoral candidate Maris Lauri said that her party's first priority is investing in the capital's streets, without which it would be impossible to make the city safe for all road users, nor could the street-side economy be adequately supported.

"For example, Peterburi tee, Liivalaia tee, the Kristiine intersection, Nõmme center, and so on," she said.

More tram lines should also be built, she said.

Maris Lauri (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Investments in public transport, mostly for the construction of tram lines, but also for procuring trams. Already planned are Liivalaia and Puhangu, later Kristiine and from there to Mustamäe, Haabersti, and eastward to Lasnamäe," Lauri said.

"Third, it is important to build new schools and kindergartens, so that quality education is available close to home, and parents and children do not have to wander across the city or sit in traffic jams twice a day — or even more so when it comes to hobby schools," Lauri went on.

According to Lauri, while Tallinn likely also needs a new hospital building or complex, it must be first determined what scale is reasonable.

"All this takes time, but with sensible planning it can all be done. Still, education investments, in my opinion, must be the top priority," Lauri stressed.

Aleksei Jašin: Major intersections, schools and kindergartens

Eesti 200 mayoral candidate Aleksei Jašin also listed tram lines and traffic junctions as priority investments. "The Pelguranna tram line, the line to Kristiine center with a new junction, the Järve Center tram line, and the commuter rail connection Ülemiste–Muuga–Viimsi, in cooperation with the state," Jašin, a current deputy mayor, enumerated.

Jašin said he and his party also consider investments into education, across all age groups, essential. "Over the next five years, Tallinn needs four new school buildings — primarily in Lasnamäe, Haabersti, and the city center — and eight new kindergartens, mainly in the city center, North Tallinn, Haabersti, and in Pirita," he said.

Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Jašin also referenced the planned Tallinn Hospital. "The unified hospital comes third, as major investments will come only during the next municipal term and depend on cooperation with the state. The new building will be designed over 30 months, so large sums will have to be invested starting from 2029–2030."

"Eesti 200's priorities for Tallinn's development are mobility, education, and social services. Architects and urban planners have rated mobility and rail transport development as one of the critical aspects of Tallinn's future, so we make it a priority. Eesti 200 is the party of education, and a modern education network — where schools and kindergartens are within 15 minutes' reach and classes and groups have no more than 24 and 20 children — is priority," said Jašin.

Urmas Reinsalu: Private sector could play a greater role

According to Isamaa leader and mayoral candidate Urmas Reinsalu, the primary task facing the capital is to create a clear city investment policy. "At present, the list is piled high with both large and small projects but which lack funding, and unfortunately there is no long-term perspective [for them]," Reinsalu said.

Second, Reinsalu called it essential that dialogue with the state brings clarity regarding both the possible state contribution to various projects and its regulatory stance. "Right now, that clarity is missing:"

"Third, the strategic view of the city's budget must be sustainable when planning new projects, because the main task of budget expenditures is to ensure the proper functioning and development of basic services," Reinsalu went on.

Of useful investment objects, Reinsalu listed the small ring road project and the Kristiine intersection, as well as the Tallinn hospital and schools and kindergartens.

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Of the larger projects, I consider the investment in traffic flows the most important — the small ring road around Tallinn and the Kristiine junction. Second, the development of healthcare infrastructure: Clarity with the state on the Tallinn Hospital project and, on that basis, investment into health facilities. Third, investments in schools and kindergartens," Reinsalu said.

The Isamaa chair noted that the Olympic swimming pool project is in the implementation phase, and it makes sense to carry it through.

Reinsalu added he does not consider it reasonable to invest large amounts of city funds into the Linnahall complex, not because it is not needed but because investment should come from the private sector. "Its solution must be primarily based on private capital," he said.

Lavly Perling: Tallinn hospital, demolish the Linnahall

Lavly Perling, leader and mayoral candidate of the Parempoolsed party, contesting its first local elections, said that her party's priorities are based on building less, and again with the private sector to take a greater role here, not only with building but also with ownership.

"If anyone in this growing city should be allowed to build more it is the private sector. Ultimately, the goal should be that the city has fewer square meters under its own use which require constructing," she said.

According to Perling, the city should not define priority construction projects, but instead should assess those ongoing projects already locked in and the related costs for citizens once those are completed.

"The first thing Parempoolsed will do is the opposite — examine how the private sector can build more and the city less," she said, adding that the private sector would build what the people actually want.

Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"When we talk, for example, about the Peatänav project, that project is missing everything related to the kind of environment where there are shops to visit and places for young people to spend their time. Right now, it's just a traffic project. If we look at it anew and significantly improve it [however], it can definitely be made into something worthwhile," Perling went on.

The Soviet-era Linnahall, whose future has been debated for years and whose most prominent use during those years has been as the setting for scenes in a Christopher Nolan-directed thriller, should be demolished, Perling added. "When it comes to the Linnahall, we have said that it should instead be demolished and the area opened to the sea, so that the urban space there can become what it deserves to be. This is one of the most beautiful places in Tallinn, one where life should happen."

As for the Tallinn Hospital, Perling said that first the unified hospital system and concept must be fixed, duplication avoided, and risks mitigated — and only then should actual construction begin.

"Tallinn should be a city where life happens and major events get held. The city must encourage private-sector construction. If the private sector says, 'Let's build a multifunctional arena where basketball games and major events can take place every week,' then let's do that. But not by having the city build it itself and then claim construction stimulates the economy, while later the ongoing costs are completely ignored."

ERR was unable to obtain responses from EKRE's mayoral candidate Martin Helme.

Polling day for the local elections is this Sunday, October 19, and the advance voting period got underway Monday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!