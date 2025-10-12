Political parties make last-ditch efforts to win over voters

This weekend, political parties are making their final efforts to win over voters and explain their positions before advance voting begins on Monday.

In Tallinn's Nõmme district, the atmosphere around the election tents of various parties was friendly on Saturday. When the wind scattered one party's flyers, those from a neighboring tent came to help pick them up. There was a fair number of passersby, each of whom was approached, positions were explained once more, and something was handed out.

"We're influencing people with our good campaign promises, people like them. I'm offering handmade earrings, I've always made them for every election," said Kadri Vilba, EKRE's lead candidate in Nõmme.

"Several women have come up to me and said, 'I voted for you last time, I'll vote for you again this time.' That warms the heart. I stand for health and social issues, which are extremely important and speak to people's souls," said Isamaa candidate in Nõmme, Merike Värik.

"We do not lure people, but a [free] pen is something you can start a conversation with, and many people say, 'I don't need a pen, but we can talk,'" said Karmo Kuri, Nõmme district elder and SDE's lead candidate in Nõmme.

In Nõmme, people are concerned about many local issues, from greenery and the preservation of the Von Glehn Theatre to traffic. The land tax issue is the most pressing.

"I used to deal with this as the deputy mayor in charge of the area, so I was glad to give people practical advice and explain what the city's outlook is," said Eha Võrk, Center's candidate in Nõmme.

Potential voters of all ages were out on Saturday. Several party representatives noted that young people have been eager this year.

"Mostly, it is older people who come up, but young people — you can recognize it from experience in campaigns — some slow down their pace, they would actually like to talk about something but maybe do not dare to. Then you take the first step, approach them, and in fact, quite a few young people do want to discuss the state of the world," said Urmas Paet, Reform Party's lead candidate in Nõmme.

But what do people want answers to, and can politicians provide them?

"Well, mostly it is about the living environment and how to make it better, things like that. Some answers are a bit vague, but some are clear too," Grete, a local resident, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"I always say honestly if I do not know something. And I'm always ready to get back in touch with the person, call them back, ask someone more knowledgeable, and then relay the information," said Siim Kiisler, lead candidate in Nõmme for Parempoolsed.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" was not able to find any Eesti 200 campaigners in Tallinn today, but they say they're trying, in the final stretch, to reach out especially to those voters who have not yet made up their minds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!