MP: I don't think attacking defense chiefs is right thing to do

Peeter Tali (Eesti 200).
Peeter Tali (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR
An MP who withdrew from a Riigikogu report criticizing two former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commanders said he disagrees with the tone and nature of that criticism.

Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) sits on the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee, which issued the report under the guidance of Reform MP Meelis Kiili. Critics have said the issues highlighted in the report, including a charge of dodging responsibilities by expanding and creating state defense agencies, are personality-driven, since Kiili is a former high-ranking officer, as are some of the other members of the committee.

"I basically don't like it, I don't accept the attacks on former commanders of the Defense Forces or the questioning of their actions, because ultimately, it is always the politicians who bear responsibility for decisions," Tali told ERR on Tuesday.

"The Commander of the Defense Forces is a military advisor, but the minister, the government, and the Riigikogu are those responsible. Those decisions, the level at which decisions are made, fall under corresponding responsibilities – what the Riigikogu does, what the government does, and what the Ministry of Defense does. But I don't consider it right to pass judgment on the Commander of the Defense Forces in such a report, I simply don't think it's appropriate," he went on.

Tali also said he had already distanced himself from the report several weeks ago, though this was mainly due to lack of time with his work on another Riigikogu committee which meant he was unable to contribute to the report or influence its content.

"Since I didn't have the time or opportunity, due to other responsibilities, to contribute to the drafting or writing of the report, that was one reason, and that's also why I am not satisfied with the result. I have differing opinions about certain chapters and things," he added.

The report is at draft stage and is due to be presented on Thursday, meaning it can be amended. Tali said he could not assess whether the 12-member committee would approve the report in its current guise.

He declined to comment further in detail, but denied criticizing the report itself would undermine it. "There are many things in the report that constitute constructive criticism and could indeed be improved, things that actually need to be done."

The report was leaked by Delfi at the start of the week. "Unfortunately, commenting on this draft – which isn't even the final version, the one that has reached journalists – has regrettably turned into a war of words between generals, which certainly shouldn't be the goal," Tali added.

"There are two things: first, whether this draft will become a report, and in what form; and second – everything has an impact. Directly or indirectly, all actions, words, images, and omissions have consequences," Tali continued.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said Monday evening that while constructive criticism of the EDF and of defense was welcome, sowing the fear of insecurity and potential war was not, adding he had no desire to get involved in a clash of egos beyond that.

The national defense report, led by former Defense League commander and Reform MP Maj. Gen. Kiili, accuses ex-EDF commanders Riho Terras (2011–2018) and Martin Herem (2018–2024) of transferring key EDF functions to two state agencies — the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK) and the Defense Resources Agency (KRA).

Kiili stated this does not absolve them of responsibility for wartime consequences, adding: "Both former commanders were lucky that war did not begin during their tenure."

The report's working party included MPs Leo Kunnas (Independent), Alar Laneman (Reform), Neeme Väli (Isamaa) and Anti Poolamets (EKRE).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

