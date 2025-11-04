Minister: Constructive criticism on defense welcome, spreading fear of war not

A report which heavily criticizes two former Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commanders for allegedly neglecting the country's security reflects disagreements and even "ego trips" among officer hierarchy, Defense Minister Hanno Pekvur (Reform) said.

The Riigikogu's National Defense Committee had drafted the report, not yet published but leaked by Delfi, criticizing fragmentation in the EDF command chain within the defense sector, charging the defense ministry with imposing peacetime management practices on wartime procedures, and claiming personnel management and combat service support, were removed from the EDF commander's responsibilities – responsibilities which that commander nonetheless still bore.

While constructive criticism on defense is always welcome, the report strayed into stirring up fear of war in the wider public, Pevkur said, noting that this was not acceptable. Neither was the "personal" nature of the criticisms, the minister added.

"This is more than 240 pages of insight into national defense from these people's point of view. Some aspects are certainly worth considering, worth reviewing. But there are also definitely things that perhaps shouldn't become quite so personal. Especially when these are former high-ranking defense officials, who were still working within the system when the decisions they are now criticising were made," Pevkur told "Aktuaalne kaamera" in a live interview in the studio.

"So it is essentially a personal look at the past 15 years, by former top military officials," he continued.

"What is certainly not helpful is when it sparks hints which reignite fears over whether we are truly defended. Let me assure you: The Estonian state is defended, together with its allies; we have collective defense, and we have significantly reinforced our national defense, and we are grateful to the people for that. Spreading war anxiety or a sense of helplessness is definitely not wise at this time," Pevkur went on.

Asked whether he had spoken to party-mate Meelis Kiili, who oversaw the report, Pevkur responded: "Of course we've talked, naturally I'm in contact with Meelis. But the content of this report reflects the views of that working group, or rather, the report is the face of that working group — perhaps that's the better way to put it. They can explain it in more detail themselves. I, for one, have no intention of getting involved in these generals' ego trips; my job is to make sure the decisions we've made are implemented."

Meelis Kiili. Source: ERR/Janek Luts

The national defense report, led by former commander of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and Reform MP Maj. Gen. Kiili accuses former EDF commanders Riho Terras (2011–2018) and Martin Herem (2018–2024) of agreeing to the removal of key functions from the EDF and placing them in the hands of two state agencies, the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK), set up for that purpose, the report claims, and the Defense Resources Agency (KRA).

Doing so does no absolve the former commanders of responsibility for potential outcomes or consequences of war, Kiili had gone on, stating "Both former commanders were lucky that war did not begin during their tenure."

The report's working party also consisted of MPs Leo Kunnas (Independent), Alar Laneman (Reform), Neeme Väli (Isamaa) and Anti Poolamets (EKRE). Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) was initially in the working party also, but withdrew over issues he had with some of the report's content.

