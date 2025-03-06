Estonia partners with UNICEF to launch digital skills training for teachers in Moldova

UNICEF Moldova and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) have signed an agreement to develop a comprehensive digital skills training and assessment program for teachers in Moldova.

In support of the European Union's DigCompEdu digital education framework, the newly formed partnership aims to promote digital literacy and the integration of technology into everyday teaching and learning in Moldova.

"We are happy to work with Estonia," said UNICEF's representative in Moldova, Maha Damaj, during the signing event in Chisinau, noting that Estonia has made significant strides in education in the past 30 years.

"There's no reason to reinvent the wheel when other countries have already made significant progress in education and digital transformation."

According to Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head for the EU Eastern Neighborhood, this collaboration will make a meaningful, targeted impact.

"Estonia's own digital leap taught us that technology alone doesn't transform education; it's how teachers use it that makes the difference," he said. "By sharing our experience with Moldova, we're not just introducing digital tools, but empowering educators to shape the future of learning and teaching."

Training the trainers: Three-level program brings digital skills to the classroom

The digital skills training and assessment course is divided into three levels: A (beginner), B (intermediate) and C (advanced).

Last year, ESTDEV created and implemented the A-level, beginners digital skills course, blending lectures with independent study using interactive materials and videos in an online learning management system. The pilot program trained 60 trainers, who, in turn, are capable of training 10,000 teachers a year, ensuring the knowledge is passed on sustainably across the country.

ESTDEV's successful pilot prompted UNICEF to contribute €90,000 to ESTDEV for the development and implementation of the B-level course. Like the beginner's course, the intermediate course will consist of a detailed curriculum to help teachers improve their digital skills and enhance the learning environment for their students. An additional 60 trainers will be trained to teach at the intermediate level.

Estonia as a valued partner for educational development

According to the most recent PISA scores, Estonia's education currently ranks first in Europe, making ESTDEV an attractive partner for educational development around the globe.

UNICEF has already partnered with ESTDEV on other teacher training programs in the European Union's Eastern Neighborhood countries. ESTDEV has worked closely with UNICEF Armenia to provide educators with up-to-date strategies for teaching reading and text comprehension, while in Georgia, ESTDEV and UNICEF joined forces to strengthen early childhood bilingual education.

Kristi Kulu, ESTDEV's program manager for education, stressed that the digital skills initiative in Moldova is designed to meet the country's specific needs.

Margus Gering, ESTDEV's regional head for the EU Eastern Neighborhood, and Maha Damaj UNICEF's representative in Moldova signing the cooperation agreement. Source: UNICEF

"Moldova's teachers are navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape with limited resources and limited access to professional development and training," said Kulu. "This course bridges that gap and provides hands-on digital skills training to educators in order to effectively integrate technology into their teaching. With a new mindset and the right tools, we're ensuring that Moldovan students receive high-quality education aligned with European standards."

The digital skills training and assessment program will be designed and developed by Tallinn University, which has a long-standing partnership with Moldova.

"Estonia is internationally recognized for its digitally empowered education system. I am pleased that Tallinn University is involved in creating Moldova's new teachers' skills and competencies program," Kulu said.

Supporting Moldova's move towards Europe

Estonia has been a reliable development cooperation partner for Moldova as they have worked to move towards the European Union.

"Moldova has been a priority country for Estonian development cooperation for almost 20 years. Moldova has been our second largest partner country in terms of spending, after Ukraine," said Kairi Saar-Isop, director general for the department for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Moldova is a country that is currently at a crossroads and we are pleased to support a project that is aimed at Moldovan youth and their European future."

