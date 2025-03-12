Estonian police provide training for more than 30 Ukrainian officers

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have trained approximately 30 Ukrainian police chiefs from three different regions over the past two years, using funding provided by the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV).

The training program, which ended in February, provided police chiefs from the Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Kirovograd regions with a comprehensive overview of Estonia's police management model, covering procedural practices and organizational culture.

In addition to study visits to Estonia, specialists from the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) visited Ukraine. They also prepared training materials to support the future professional development of the Ukrainian State Police and bring their management practices closer to those of a European Union member state.

According to Eva-Maria Liimets, ESTDEV's program manager for democracy and rule of law, this project is a successful example of how Estonia, by sharing its experience, contributes to the creation of a safer society. Strengthening the development of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies is a strategic investment in a more democratic and corruption-free state, benefiting both Ukraine and the entire region.

"Experts from the PPA have developed a close and trusting relationship with Ukrainian partners, which contributed to achieving the project's results. It is gratifying to see that our partner countries are interested in Estonia's reform experience and knowledge and view us as a competent and responsible partner," said Liimets.

Egert Belitšev, director general of the PPA, noted that it is admirable that, despite the devastation of the war, Ukrainian police chiefs strive to build a modern organization.

"When every day brings reports of attacks and deaths, the trust of the population may not seem paramount. However, even in war, it is important that internal security is guaranteed, and people can be confident in their police," Belitšev said.

During the PPA's visit to Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's State Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, said that the training program has already made a significant impact. "This project is important for us, especially the methodology and practices of the Estonian police. We will continue to implement the acquired experience," said Vygyvsky.

According to Jaanika Heidmets, the head of the ESTDEV-PPA cooperation project, the Ukrainian police chiefs who participated in the training gave great feedback, which shows that the objectives of the project were achieved and the participants were satisfied with the training.

The PPA's experts have proven to be valuable partners whose experience and knowledge will contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine's internal security sector and law enforcement system. Heidmets added that cooperation between the Estonian and Ukrainian police will continue, with the trusting relationships that have been established creating a basis for further development projects.

Estonia is involved in several joint initiatives to support Ukraine on its path to EU accession, as Ukrainian officials are working on reforms to better align their organizations with EU rules and regulations. Currently, ESTDEV is collaborating with Estonian experts to provide civil servants with training on EU institutions, prison reform, border management, tax services and Eurostat methodology.

---

