Estonia donates 22 more vehicles to Ukraine's police and border guard

Vehicles donated by the Police and Tallinn Rotary Club to the Ukrainian police and border guard. Source: PPA
Estonia's police have donated more than 20 vehicles to the Ukrainian police and border guard to support their colleagues working in tough conditions.

This is the third donation of vehicles from the Estonian police since the start of 2024, taking the total to 57. They will be used by forces in Kherson, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Together with the Tallinn Rotary Club, the police raised nearly €75,000 to buy the 22 vehicles.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Egert Belitšev said the Ukrainian police play an important role in the country's fight against evil and in preserving its independence.

"A country's strength begins with internal security, and the police and border guard are on the front lines in Ukraine, helping their people. However, they lack vehicles for this task, as many are outdated or have been destroyed in Russian attacks. We must do everything we can to support our colleagues there, and with these police vehicles, we are helping to renew their fleet so that police officers and border guards can do their jobs," Belitšev said.

The vehicles donated include 13 Volkswagen Amaroks, eight Škoda Scalas, and one Nissan Patrol.

The Škodas were formerly emergency vehicles used by the PPA that had been returned to the seller at the end of the leasing period. The other vehicles were owned by the PPA but were no longer in use by the Estonian police.

Belitšev said officers are keen to help Ukraine and their Ukrainian counterparts.

"After the first time we sent vehicles, many of our own staff asked how they could contribute. That's why this year we collected donations to purchase and send police vehicles, primarily among police officers and volunteer officers themselves, but donations were open to everyone," the director general said.

The donation was supported by the Tallinn Rotary Club, the Estonian section of the International Police Association (IPA), the Estonian Volunteer Police Association, DefSecIntel, Circle K, and Rohe Auto AS.

Last June, the PPA sent 31 cars to Ukraine and four more followed in August.

Editor: Helen Wright

