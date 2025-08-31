Estonia's Rescue Board donates 4 fire trucks to Ukraine

Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck have been donated by the Rescue Board to Ukrainian firefighters in Lviv to help save lives amid Russia's full-scale war.

The agency donated four fully equipped MAN fire trucks from 2007 and one Scania aerial platform truck from 1998.

The fire trucks previously served at the Pärnu-Jaagupi, Rapla, Narva, and Pirita stations, and the aerial platform truck was stationed in Tallinn's Lasnamäe region.

Firefighting gear, hydraulic cutting tools, motor pumps, generators, and drills were also handed over. Before dispatch, all equipment was inspected and maintained, and necessary repairs were made to the vehicles.

Rescue Board Director General Margo Klaos said Ukraine has "suffered enormous" losses when saving lives and property.

Estonia's Rescue Board donated Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck to Ukrainian fire fighters in Lviv on August 25, 2025. Source: Päästeamet

"Post-attack rescue operations and extinguishing large-scale fires are dangerous for rescuers, and the necessary equipment for providing aid wears out quickly or is entirely destroyed in Russian attacks," Klaos explained.

"Wartime rescue operations require significantly more resources than everyday readiness to manage incidents. Any help is important to those ensuring safety on the ground as it enables them to continue providing assistance and quickly save lives or property," he said in a statement.

The vehicles were handed over to the Lviv Oblast fire station on August 25.

Tarmo Voltein, head of the Rescue Board's administrative department and leader of the humanitarian mission, said the drive to Ukraine went smoothly.

"Ukrainian rescuers were pleased to see and receive the newer equipment. Our vehicles had equipment they had never used before, such as a compressed air foam system. We also conducted a brief training session for the teams on-site," he said.

Over the years, the Rescue Board has donated various equipment and technology to Ukraine, such as drones, bomb suits, helmets, generators, and more, for both rescuers and deminers.

In 2023, following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and resulting floods, boats, hoses, pumps, absorbents, drysuits, wading boots, and life vests were sent to assist with the aftermath.

Last month, the Estonian police also donated vehicles to their Ukrainian counterparts.

--

