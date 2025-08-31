X!

Estonia's Rescue Board donates 4 fire trucks to Ukraine

News
Estonia's Rescue Board donated Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck to Ukrainian fire fighters in Lviv on August 25, 2025.
Estonia's Rescue Board donated Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck to Ukrainian fire fighters in Lviv on August 25, 2025. Source: Päästeamet
News

Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck have been donated by the Rescue Board to Ukrainian firefighters in Lviv to help save lives amid Russia's full-scale war.

The agency donated four fully equipped MAN fire trucks from 2007 and one Scania aerial platform truck from 1998.

The fire trucks previously served at the Pärnu-Jaagupi, Rapla, Narva, and Pirita stations, and the aerial platform truck was stationed in Tallinn's Lasnamäe region.

Firefighting gear, hydraulic cutting tools, motor pumps, generators, and drills were also handed over. Before dispatch, all equipment was inspected and maintained, and necessary repairs were made to the vehicles.

Rescue Board Director General Margo Klaos said Ukraine has "suffered enormous" losses when saving lives and property. 

Estonia's Rescue Board donated Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck to Ukrainian fire fighters in Lviv on August 25, 2025. Source: Päästeamet

"Post-attack rescue operations and extinguishing large-scale fires are dangerous for rescuers, and the necessary equipment for providing aid wears out quickly or is entirely destroyed in Russian attacks," Klaos explained.

"Wartime rescue operations require significantly more resources than everyday readiness to manage incidents. Any help is important to those ensuring safety on the ground as it enables them to continue providing assistance and quickly save lives or property," he said in a statement.

The vehicles were handed over to the Lviv Oblast fire station on August 25.

Tarmo Voltein, head of the Rescue Board's administrative department and leader of the humanitarian mission, said the drive to Ukraine went smoothly.

Estonia's Rescue Board donated Four fire trucks and one aerial platform truck to Ukrainian fire fighters in Lviv on August 25, 2025. Source: Päästeamet

"Ukrainian rescuers were pleased to see and receive the newer equipment. Our vehicles had equipment they had never used before, such as a compressed air foam system. We also conducted a brief training session for the teams on-site," he said.

Over the years, the Rescue Board has donated various equipment and technology to Ukraine, such as drones, bomb suits, helmets, generators, and more, for both rescuers and deminers.

In 2023, following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and resulting floods, boats, hoses, pumps, absorbents, drysuits, wading boots, and life vests were sent to assist with the aftermath.

Last month, the Estonian police also donated vehicles to their Ukrainian counterparts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

12:50

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

11:52

Estonian firefighters return from tackling Spanish wildfires

09:51

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

09:16

Estonia's Rescue Board donates 4 fire trucks to Ukraine

08:37

Estonia's first DAB+ digital radio transmitters on air from September

08:17

Tallinn City Life Museum reopening in November

07:58

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

07:12

Pärnu entrepreneurs satisfied with summer season

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

07:58

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

30.08

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

30.08

Broken branch from one of Estonia's ancient oaks made into bench

29.08

Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

28.08

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

30.08

Controversial health event cleared to be held at Estonian parliament building

09:51

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo