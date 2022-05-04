Gallery: Estonian Rescue Board honors Ukrainians killed in war

The Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) held a minute's silence on Wednesday to honor their Ukrainian counterparts killed during the war in Ukraine. The commemoration was held across the Baltic states and Poland.

To remember the 33 Ukrainian rescue workers killed during Russia's war in Ukraine, a helmet for each person was placed on a black ribbon held on the ground underneath two fire hoses.

The event was held concurrently in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, a statement from the Estonian Rescue Board said on Wednesday. Flags from each country were also displayed at the event in Tallinn.

Andreas Anvelt, deputy director general of the Rescue Board, said he heard about the initiative from Lithuania colleagues and did not need to think twice about participating.

"To bow our heads for a minute and think with great reverence of the 33 Ukrainian rescuer workers who, in the midst of war, put the safety of those in need above themselves, is the least we can do. These heroes will not be forgotten even when this monstrous war ends," he said.

Rescue workers gathered with their firetrucks beneath a huge banner of the Ukrainian and Estonian flags hung by Tallinn City Government several weeks ago.

The minute's silence was held at 1.30 p.m. on Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn and was attended by professional and volunteer rescue workers.

