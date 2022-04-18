Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

Anti-war protests in Tallinn continued on Monday when 10-15 people with their hands tied behind their backs and black plastic bags pulled over their heads gathered for silent demonstrations in front of the German and French embassies.

The protesters first assembled in front of the German Embassy on Toom-Kuninga tänav where they lied down on the ground in a reminder that Ukraine needs both weapons shipments and for Europe to stop using Russian energy, which message will be repeated until there is development in Germany's Ukraine policy.

The gathering in front of the French Embassy was motivated by President Emmanuel Macron's reluctance to refer to Ukraine events as genocide because Russians and Ukrainians are brothers.

Asked whether he would describe Putin as a dictator and his actions in Ukraine as genocide on April 13, the French president said: "I would be careful with such terms today because those two nations, Ukrainians and Russians, are brothers."

Macron stood his ground despite Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy's protestations: "Use of the term genocide should be decided by lawyers and not politicians," the head of state of France said.

The Monday performance in front of the French Embassy saw demonstrators wear shirts the interpretation of the message on which did not require a legal expert to be present. The shirts read, "Raped by my brother."

The same group of protesters staged three performances against Russia's Ukraine aggression in the Estonian capital last week, including women protesting against rapes in Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy on Pikk tänav on Wednesday that has seen extensive international coverage since then.

