Russian Embassy in Tallinn blasts anti-war protesters with music

The Russian Embassy in Estonia blasted anti-war protesters with music on Thursday, prompting local businesses to contact the police, Delfi reported.

Speakers were placed on the building's balcony, situated in the middle of the Old Town, and loud Russian music was played.

"It was impossible even to talk to another person," said rally organizer and Isamaa MP Tarmo Kruusimäe describing the situation to newspaper Delfi. He said the music lasted for approximately an hour.

Local businesses, including the cafe opposite, contacted the police to complain about the level of noise.

Anti-war protests have been taking place every Thursday since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feburary 24. Placards and posters have also been fixed to the temporary barriers installed outside the building. A police car is usually parked outside.

Anti-war rallies have also been held frequently outside the embassy since the invasion of Crimea in 2014.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!