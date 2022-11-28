Russians Against War protest outside embassy in Tallinn

Russians protest outside the embassy in Tallinn.
Russians protest outside the embassy in Tallinn. Source: ETV
Russian demonstrators gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Saturday to protest against the war in Ukraine and demand the release of political prisoners. The protest was organized by Reforum Space Tallinn and Russians Against War Estonia.

For the third time this year, Russian citizens living in Estonia organized a protest against the war in Ukraine.

The main focus of each rally is chosen according to the political situation at the time it takes place, however much more is also addressed. According to the organizers, the aim is to keep reminding people here of their views here on a regular basis and also show that Russians are willing to come out and protest against what is happening in Ukraine.

"It is a big symbol. It is a big step towards bringing the end of the war nearer. I have heard it said many times from a lot of people, that your rallies abroad mean nothing. I've heard the same thing from people in Russia, who don't go to rallies. But, if they had been to rallies in Russia, then it would not have come to the situation, where we are standing here today," organizer Nikolai Artjomenko told ERR.

The demonstrators also called for the release of political prisoners in Russia.

Former deputy of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly, and opposition member Maksim Reznik, who left Russia in September, told those gathered, that good must triumph over evil.

"This is not just a war between Ukraine and Russia, but between democracy and dictatorship, between freedom and slavery. While Putin, the führer in the Kremlin, speaks about a 'Russian world,' he has long been at war with Russian citizens who want freedom, justice and dignity," Reznik said.

Asja, who attended the rally, said she had left Russia in March and taking part in many protests there before here departure. "Maybe talking to like-minded people will help to come up with practical solutions about what more we can do to win," she said.

The next rally is planned for December.

Editor: Michael Cole

