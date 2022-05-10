Ukrainian artist's war letters read outside Tallinn's Russian Embassy

A Ukrainian artist's wartime online correspondence will be played on a loop outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn on Tuesday.

The messages were written by 28-year-old graphic artist Viktoria Berezina who lives in the occupied Ukrainian city of Herson and sent to Estonian gallery-owner Raul Oreškin.

The pair have been corresponding since the war started at the end of February and Oreškin has been sharing them on social media with her permission.

From 12.07 p.m. audio recordings will be played in Russian and Estonian outside the Russian Embassy on Pikk tänav in the Old Town.

Viktoria Berezina's letters being played outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn on May 10, 2022. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

The protest has been organized by Liis Lindmaa and Liis Vares who were also behind the demonstration against Russian sexual violence in Ukraine which went viral last month.

Vares said Berezina's letters describe life in Herson, her work, information from family and friends and what she hears on the news. "They write every day," she said.

"Events with red flags [Soviet flags] are staged for propaganda channels," Lindmaa said, giving one example. "There is a danger in the air all the time," she added, talking about the atmosphere in Herson.

Lindmaa said the connection with Viktoria has been lost temporarily as the internet connection has been intermittent.

Viktoria Berezina's letters being played outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn on May 10, 2022. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR

"But hope is not fading. She mentions in every letter that she knows Ukraine will win, she believes in her people," Lindmaa said.

The artists also discussed why they are holding demonstrations outside the Russian Embassy.

"This is the most important group to target. Putin's minds are the ones that need to be influenced. But it can be watched everywhere," Lindmaa said of the opportunity to watch the event online. The reading is being live broadcast here.

She added the recordings can be ignored at the time, but embassy workers may find their thoughts drifting back to the messages later.

Liis Lindmaa and Liis Vares. Source: ERR

An exhibition by the artist is also being planned in Tartu, Vares told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" on Tuesday morning.

Herson, in southern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

