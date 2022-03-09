Tallinn commemorates 1944 March bombing, war in Ukraine

News
Candles lit along Tallinn's Harju Street commemorating the March Bombing of 1944.
Candles lit along Tallinn's Harju Street commemorating the March Bombing of 1944. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
News

Tallinn is commemorating the innocent victims of the March 9, 1944 bombing and the war in Ukraine on Wednesday.

A memorial service at the Siselinna cemetery, a concert in the Old Town's Church of the Holy Spirit and candle-lighting on Harju Street will mark the occasion.

The Estonian Institute of Historical Memory and the Estonian Heritage Society invites everyone to mark the events.  

The memorial concert in the Church of the Holy Spirit will begin at 6 p.m. and will be conducted by Gustav Peeter Piir, a pastor of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A light and sound installation will be set up on Harju Street and candles commemorating the victims will be lit on the green area along the street at 7.15 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own candles if possible.

A memorial service was also held at 12 noon at the burial site of the victims of the March bombing in the Siselinna cemetery, and a prayer service was led by the high priest of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church, Aleksander Sarapik.

Tallinn's Estonia Opera and Ballet House after the March 1944 raid. Source: Estonica.org/wikimedia commons

On the evening of March 9, 1944, the Soviet air force bombed the city of Tallinn.

A total of 1,549 buildings were destroyed and 3,350 damaged during two waves of air raids. This amounted to about a third of the city's residential buildings at the time.

Nearly 20,000 inhabitants lost their homes. Estonia, the national theatre, was destroyed and the Old Town was badly damaged in the Harju Street area.

The attack killed 554 Estonians.

Protest signs outside the Russian embassy on March 7, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

On February 24, Russia launched a war against Ukraine, bombing residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals in Ukrainian cities.

The number of civilians killed and wounded in the attacks is estimated by the United Nations to have exceeded 1,000, and is increasing every day of the war.

Millions of people have fled the war in Ukraine, and many more have been displaced within the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Kallas: We knew our neighbor then and we know our neighbor now

18:23

Tallinn collecting donations for war refugees at district offices

17:47

Ukraine benefit concert raises over €140,000

17:19

Estonia has second-highest gender pay gap among EU countries

16:54

ISS chief: No figure on military volunteers heading to Ukraine from Estonia

16:26

Estonia blocks e-Residency for new Russian, Belarusian citizens

15:53

Tartu refugee center opens at Raadimõisa Hotel

15:23

Tallinn commemorates 1944 March bombing, war in Ukraine

14:58

Court: Defense forces member unfairly dismissed over Covid vaccine refusal

14:30

Ukraine refugee reception centers to be opened in four cities

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.03

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

08.03

Estonian PM: We need to be prepared that the worst is still to come

08.03

Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions may be lifted next week

08.03

Ukraine events strike too familiar of a chord among older Estonians

11:09

Tartu university to restrict applications from Russian, Belarusian students

08.03

Former Ukrainian president: Russia is at war with Estonia, Europe and NATO

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.03

Danish troops and equipment arrive in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: