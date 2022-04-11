Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

Around a dozen anti-war protesters on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the German Embassy in Tallinn by lying down with their hands tied behind their backs to resemble the victims of crimes committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The protesters could be seen lying on the ground in Tuvi Park with their hands tied behind their backs and black plastic bags on their heads on Monday morning.

The peaceful protest lasted for about 10 minutes. The organizers had said on social media that their aim was to influence Germany and other European countries to take more decisive action against Russia. "We are signifying that innocent people are dying and those in charge are not doing enough to protect them," the post read.

Crimes against humanity committed in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities have come to light after Russian forces withdrew from the area.

Several such protests have taken place in other European cities.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

