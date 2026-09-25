University heads: Conscription should start in early January and August

Universities Estonia has proposed moving up the start dates for conscription calls from 2028. Rectors say the current start dates for military service make it harder for students to begin and continue their studies.

Universities Estonia (Estonian Rectors' Conference) Chair Ülle Jaakma noted in the appeal that Estonia's 12-month term of service taking effect on January 1, 2027, does not fit with universities' current academic schedules.

"We are contacting you to find a solution to the fact that, with the introduction of 12-month conscript and alternative service from January 1, 2027, students enrolled at university before entering service will face difficulties continuing their studies when they return," Jaakma wrote.

The rectors are asking officials to consider, from 2028, having the winter conscription period begin in the final week of January and the summer period in the first week of August.

"This would allow winter conscripts to complete the fall semester and, on returning from conscript service, begin the spring semester right from the start. It would also give summer conscripts some time before starting university to find accommodation in the city where they will be studying, if necessary," Jaakma explained.

A regulation issued by the defense minister currently stipulates that in 2027, conscripts will enter service in weeks eight and 34 of the year, on February 22 and August 23, respectively.

Jaakma said these dates do not work for university students.

"Because conscript service lasts 12 months, students returning from service face difficulties resuming their studies smoothly. As a rule, universities' spring semesters begin in early February and by the eighth week, both course registration deadlines and the first weeks of classes have already passed," the chair of Universities Estonia said.

The same problem arises with the summer intake. "Before the fall semester begins, universities hold an orientation week in the second-to-last or final week of August, during which first-year students attend lectures introducing them to the university and how studies are organized," Jaakma said.

"Our aim is to work together with all parties to find a permanent, workable solution that allows conscripts both to complete their mandatory service and to resume their studies as smoothly as possible when they return," Jaakma noted.

Universities Estonia is a nonprofit association founded in 2000 by the University of Tartu, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn University, Estonian University of Life Sciences, Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and Estonian Academy of Arts to represent the interests of higher education in Estonia.

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