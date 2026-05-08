Estonia retains second place in world academic freedom ranking

Academic freedom means students, lecturers and researchers are free to express their ideas while also safeguarding the independence of universities. According to a new report, academic freedom remains strong in Estonia, but is in decline globally, including in the United States.

A fresh report compiled for the Academic Freedom Index shows that academic freedom has declined in 50 countries over the past decade and increased in only nine. At the same time, the importance of university autonomy has grown. More independent universities are better able to protect the freedom of their researchers and teaching staff, while reductions in autonomy are often accompanied by restrictions on academic freedom.

The Academic Freedom Index assesses the state of higher education and research in five categories: freedom of research and teaching, freedom of academic exchange and dissemination, institutional autonomy of universities, adherence to research ethics and good practices and academic and cultural freedom of expression. Estonia has remained near the top of the rankings for years and this year only the Czech Republic was rated higher in terms of academic freedom.

According to Kristiina Tõnisson, head of the Estonian Research Council, there are several reasons behind Estonia's high level of academic freedom.

"Estonia's overall political system and state structure support academic freedom. These are the classic keywords: a strong rule of law, an independent judiciary, transparent public administration and low corruption. Academic freedom does not exist separately but is part of a broader democratic culture," Tõnisson explained.

Tõnisson said Estonia's historical background is also important in this context.

"In a way, this is a reaction to the Soviet experience. When Estonia regained independence 35 years ago, there was a very strong societal and normative attitude that no one should interfere in the substance of research. Academic autonomy was viewed as part of restoring democracy," she added.

Tõnisson also noted that Estonia has not experienced a so-called culture war against universities.

"We do not have broad political campaigns attacking the attitudes of universities, questioning their legitimacy or demanding restrictions on research topics. We do not face that kind of societal pressure."

University independence

The report found that countries with high institutional autonomy also tend to have greater individual academic freedom. This means researchers and lecturers are able to study and teach important topics without political or economic pressure.

Aune Valk, vice rector for academic affairs at the University of Tartu, said freedoms that seem elementary to Estonians may not exist even in Western Europe.

"For example, the fact that universities can hire their own staff and determine their salaries is not self-evident everywhere. France is a radical example here where academic employees are public sector officials and their salaries and number of positions are determined from above. We enjoy a high level of autonomy and this is essential for high-quality research," Valk explained.

According to Tõnisson, the report's findings are mixed: on one hand, Estonia's strong result is encouraging, but on the other, the international trend toward greater control and censorship is worrying.

"If we look at one of the world's leading countries, the United States, the state has begun intervening significantly in universities' activities and research funding. That example has created a certain spillover effect," she said.

Tõnisson said it becomes problematic when states begin directing research.

"Generally this happens step by step, for example through changes to oversight bodies or by involving state representatives," Tõnisson explained.

"In the case of America, we can all see from the outside how the president is intervening in university teaching, funding and the arrival of foreign students and staff. The decline has taken place precisely in developed countries. Since these countries started from a very high level, their downward curves are also steeper," Valk added.

Surprisingly, academic freedom has also been declining in Finland for several years. A country that previously ranked among the top 10 now barely remains among the top 50.

According to Tõnisson, one possible reason for the change is Finland's university law.

"They are moving toward the American model where more power rests with rectors and governing boards and there is less collegial decision-making. On the other hand, this is also influenced by budget crises, performance-based funding and increased competition. This creates pressure on researchers to produce so-called useful research. Society has also become significantly more politically polarized," she explained.

There's always room for improvement

According to Aune Valk, one weak point in Estonia's academic freedom is the inclusion of foreign lecturers and students.

"Security concerns are certainly part of the picture, but from the university's perspective there could be more freedom and international mobility. While we are at the absolute top in terms of institutional autonomy, there is still room for development when it comes to the freedom of international cooperation," she explained.

Kristiina Tõnisson believes the state of academic freedom in Estonia is very good and that the main challenges lie elsewhere.

"I would like to see universities and research institutions have a greater impact on how society functions. The goal is for research to contribute more to economic development and people's well-being, so that connection would become stronger."

"As teaching institutions, universities probably contribute more to Estonian society at present than they do as research institutions. Of course, that is debatable, but these directions could be highlighted and strengthened again. However, that is already a different dimension from academic freedom," Tõnisson added.

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