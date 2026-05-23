The legacy of expat Estonian researcher Endel Tulving arrives at the University of Tartu

The legacy of world-renowned memory researcher and one of the best-known scientists of Estonian origin, Endel Tulving, has arrived from Toronto at the University of Tartu Library. It includes books and research materials as well as personal items and awards.

Psychologist Endel Tulving was born in Estonia but lived and worked in Canada after World War II. He was the one who introduced the concept of episodic memory — describing how people remember events they have personally experienced over the course of their lives.

According to University of Tartu Professor of Experimental Psychology Jüri Allik, Endel Tulving is the most famous psychologist of Estonian origin, having spent most of his life at the University of Toronto. "I think Tulving was also the most widely known and influential scientist of Estonian origin overall," he said.

Tulving's legacy that has now reached the University of Tartu Library includes around a thousand volumes of specialized academic literature and research materials, as well as items and honors related to his scientific achievements.

According to Allik, no other Estonian scientist has received as many awards. Tulving was recognized by colleagues, professional associations, and various institutions, becoming, for example, an honorary doctorate recipient and a member of several academies of science. "It is also remarkable that, to my knowledge, he is the only Estonian ever to have been a member of the Royal Society," the professor noted.

Endel Tulving was a member of the Royal Society. Autor/allikas: Airika Harrik

Allik, who knew Tulving personally, described him as a colorful individual. For example, at the 1948 Olympics for displaced nations, Tulving won second place in the long jump. First place went to Valdas Adamkus, who later became president of Lithuania.

According to Allik, Tulving also played chess very well throughout his life and competed against two world champions. "One of them was Bobby Fischer. The other was Boris Spassky — I have seen a photo of him visiting the Tulving home, with Endel playing against Spassky. I don't know the result, but perhaps he managed to force a draw," Allik said with a smile.

Kristhel Haak, head of collection development at the University of Tartu Library, noted that Tulving has a direct connection to Tartu. "A nice symbolic link or historical parallel is that his childhood home once stood on the site of the current library. When Endel Tulving returned to Estonia in the late 1980s, he even said in a speech, 'Welcome to my bedroom,'" Haak explained.

Three pallets' worth of materials were donated to the University of Tartu by Tulving's daughters, Elo and Linda, fulfilling their father's wish that his legacy be brought to Estonia. According to Haak, Tulving's books will soon be available to all interested readers in the university library, while his personal items will be displayed next year in an exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of his birth.

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