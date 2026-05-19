University of Tartu opens advanced marine lab on Saaremaa

A new laboratory in Kõiguste, Saare County will enable scientists to conduct marine research at a world-class level, with researchers saying it could rank among the best facilities of its kind globally.

The small seaside building, overlooking the water, is not a vacation home but a research facility where scientists will carry out experiments in a series of compact pools designed to simulate different marine conditions.

"We can create distinct environments in each aquarium," said Jonne Kotta, a professor of marine ecology at the University of Tartu. "One can represent the Gulf of Finland, another the Gulf of Riga, and a third the open sea. We can also recreate conditions from 100 years ago or model what may happen 200 years into the future."

The institute has conducted marine research in Kõiguste for decades. With the new facility, it now combines advanced laboratory capabilities with upgraded living and working conditions for researchers.

The project cost about 1.3 million euros, with roughly half funded by research income the institute generated through contracts and scientific projects.

"These are likely among the best conditions for marine biology research not only in Europe, but possibly worldwide," said Toomas Asser, rector of the University of Tartu. "Much of the funding came from the institute's own research activities, which is particularly noteworthy."

Researchers say algae and shellfish could play a significant role in the future, both in cleaning marine environments and as potential food sources. The lab allows scientists to test sustainable cultivation methods before applying them in open waters.

"Here we study how to grow shellfish and cultivate algae under a wide range of conditions," Kotta said. "Doing this in the open sea is extremely expensive."

In pilot experiments, the team successfully cultivated several types of algae, including bladderwrack and green algae known as sea lettuce. Local restaurants purchased the latter for 30 to 40 euros per kilogram, with demand exceeding supply.

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