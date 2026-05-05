Saaremaa earns high praise from season's first German cruise tourists

German cruise tourists visiting Kuressaare this week had only good things to say about Saaremaa, offering a promising start to the summer high season.

It's early May, and the streets of Kuressaare are already busy with visitors from Estonia and abroad. The season's first rusie ship has also called at the Saaremaa capital, bringing a wave of German tourists on their way north.

Tourism officials say recent years have been unpredictable, but they expect modest growth in foreign visitor numbers.

Municipal tourism marketing chief Kristina Mägi said Latvian tourists continue to account for the biggest share of foreign visitors and are likely to increase further, while Finnish visitor numbers have continued to decline.

"I think it will be similar to recent years, with foreign visitor numbers growing slightly, while domestic tourism stays about the same," she said.

Local guides and tourism operators said feedback from Monday's cruise visitors has been overwhelmingly positive.

"There was no disappointment at all," said guide Hannela Heinmaa, noting many visitors from Germany arrive with low or no expectations and leave pleasantly surprised.

They're familiar with Estonia, she added, but not Saaremaa or Kuressaare.

Tourism operator Inge Liiv said visitors appreciate the island's contrast to the larger cities they are traveling between.

"We're like a piece of green, peaceful beauty in between," she said. "It's big cities before us and big cities after us."

Tourists echoed these sentiments.

"It's very beautiful here," said Barbara. "This is a wonderful experience."

Nina thanked the island for its hospitality. "It was very interesting and we met lovely people," she said. "Beautiful nature, culture and historic buildings; it was all very nice, thank you so much!"

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!