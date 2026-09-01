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Summer favorite Saaremaa drew more tourists this season

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Kuressaare.
Kuressaare. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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While the tourism sector still has room for improvement, Saaremaa businesses and officials say the Western Estonian island has seen more visitors this summer.

Ferry statistics confirm what local islanders already noticed this summer: a marked increase in tourists on bike, arriving from both Estonia and abroad.

Eva and Thomas, two Polish cyclists, began their trek in Tallinn two days ago.

"Yesterday we were in Hiiumaa, and we're going to Latvia and Lithuania," said Eva. "And we are going to finish in Suwalki."

Veiko, an Estonian who also traveled from Tallinn, said he takes a similar cycling trip each summer, typically riding more than 100 kilometers in both Hiiumaa and Saaremaa.

"I rode 30 yesterday, today will be 60, and we'll see from there," he said.

Visit Saaremaa director Anu Lomp said new direct flights from Helsinki to Kuressaare have also boosted visitor numbers, with tourism businesses reporting a significant increase in Finnish guests.

"The Finnair route has also made a difference this tourist season," she said.

Room for improvement

Even so, local officials and businesses say the municipality has room to do more to attract visitors and come up with something new.

"People are always looking for something new and exciting, and that's what the tourism sector really needs — something new and exciting," Lomp explained.

Local businessman and politician Mart Maastik likewise said the local government could be doing more to support business, including tourism, on the island.

"You need to create things with a bit of a twist, because they're what draw people in," Maastik said.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Kuressaare's Söstar Kitchen & Bar even saw lines for its outdoor seating area. Owner Kristi Kuuse said their busy season kicked off earlier than usual this year.

"We were already seeing a nice flow of people at the beginning of May," Kuuse recalled. "This season has been very different from the previous two — it started early and there have been a lot of foreign tourists."

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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