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Kuressaare Airport runway reopens as renovations completed

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Passengers boarding a turboprop plane at Kuressaare Airport in Saaremaa.
Passengers boarding a turboprop plane at Kuressaare Airport in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
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The runway at Kuressaare Airport on Saaremaa has reopened to aircraft and passengers after three weeks' closure for an upgrade.

During that time, the runway received a new asphalt surface and fresh markings, while preparations were made for the installation of new runway lights, too.

Tallinn Airport said around 15,000 tonnes of asphalt were laid over an area of 100,000 square meters during the work. Construction is still continuing, as the runway lights also need to be replaced, but the airport said this will not disrupt the airport's normal operations.

Concerns had been raised when the work started over its timing, near the end of peak tourist season.

As with most other regional airports in Estonia, Kuressaare Airport is operated by the state-owned Tallinn Airport.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

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