'Even If...' campaign assures sexual assault survivors help is available

A new Estonian campaign is reminding survivors of sexual violence that they can seek free, 24/7 help even if they lack the words or don't remember everything.

The Social Insurance Board's (SKA) "Even If..." campaign highlights the free, round-the-clock assistance and care available at dedicated sexual violence crisis centers (SAKs) across Estonia.

It addresses three common reasons survivors may hesitate to seek help: "Even if no one saw," "Even if you don't remember everything," and "Even if you can't find the right words."

"After experiencing sexual violence, your memories may be patchy, and you may feel confused, angry, ashamed or guilty," said Kai Part, a gynecologist at the Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) center. "These are normal trauma responses to an abnormal event."

No police report or referral needed

Estonia's sexual violence crisis support centers are free and open 24/7 to anyone who has experienced sexual violence or suspects they may have, regardless of age or gender.

The sooner someone seeks help, the better, but it's still worth coming to a crisis center even after changing clothes, showering or waiting some time before deciding to seek help.

No referral or police report is required, and minors can also seek help independently.

Sexual violence crisis centers offer medical examinations, evidence collection, pregnancy prevention, STI testing and treatment, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and counseling.

The centers will also help people access further psychological and other help, and provide support if a victim chooses to contact the police.

"People can decide for themselves what help they want to receive," Part said. "That can also be the beginning of healing — when they can once again decide what happens to them."

Patient at a psychiatrist appointment. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sigmund/Unsplash

Five centers across the country

Annika Silde, head of violence victims services at SKA, emphasized that anyone can become a victim of sexual violence, regardless of age, gender or background.

"You don't have to prove what happened or explain why you reacted a particular way in order to seek help at a SAK," she said. "The responsibility always lies with the perpetrator."

Sexual violence crisis centers operate at five hospitals across Estonia: West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTK), Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), Pärnu Hospital, Ida-Viru Central Hospital (IVKH) in Kohtla-Järve and Kuressaare Hospital in Saaremaa.

In 2025, 268 people sought help at the centers, including 106 minors. Women accounted for 95 percent of those seeking help.

SKA's "Even If..." campaign runs in public and online through September 13.

More help available

If you have experienced, are experiencing or think you may be experiencing domestic abuse, domestic violence or sexual violence, or are otherwise in crisis, help is available.

In case of emergency, call 112. Estonia's five sexual violence crisis centers (SAKs) are open 24/7 in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Kohtla-Järve and Kuressaare. On-call psychiatric care can also be reached by phone 24/7 in Tallinn at +372 617 2650, in Tartu at +372 731 8764 and in Pärnu at +372 447 3281. The Eluliin emotional support hotline is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Estonian (+372 655 8088) and in Russian (+372 655 5688). Another emotional support hotline is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 123. The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006. The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!